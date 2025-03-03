Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett Goes Too Far, Makes 'Enemy' Claim Against Trump

Prominent Democrats lack at least five essential qualities: intelligence, wisdom, basic decency, a filter, and recognition of their own interests.

No one personifies those gargantuan deficiencies more than Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas.

In an interview Sunday with MSNBC’s Alex Witt, host of “Alex Witt Reports,” Crockett put all of those deficiencies on display when she labeled President Donald Trump “an enemy to the United States.”

“Unfortunately, we have someone that is occupying the White House,” Crockett said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Note her use of the word “occupying” to denote a duly elected president.

Then came Crockett’s most reckless, reprehensible, and unhinged comment to-date.

“And as far as I’m concerned he is an enemy to the United States,” she said.

To remove the possibility of a metaphorical interpretation, the congresswoman continued in that same vein.

“He swore an oath just like the rest of us,” she said. “But right now, when you are literally putting us at risk all ’cause of what — because you want to convince your followers that you should be a dictator, too, that you should never leave the White House, because you don’t believe that elections should take place. I don’t really understand what is going on, and I don’t know what it’s gonna take to get people to wake up.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) calls President Trump an enemy of the United States and says he is “occupying” the White House. “All because you want to convince your followers that you should be a dictator too? That you should never leave the White House because you don’t believe… pic.twitter.com/SZr6FeXzCD — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) March 3, 2025

Specifically, Crockett objected to Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance standing up for peace and Americans’ interests on Friday at the White House, where they chastised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the diminutive and dictatorial idol of the Trump-hating American left, for his disrespectful, arrogant, and presumptuous attempt to blackmail the United States into perpetually funding his catastrophic and unwinnable war against Russia rather than agreeing to peace on terms already negotiated.

As anyone who spent time on X over the weekend can attest, Trump-hating liberals lost their minds. For reasons few of them have ever articulated in meaningful detail, they worship Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian cause.

We, of course, understand those reasons.

In short, nearly nine years of establishment-driven propaganda falsely associating Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin has programmed Trump-hating liberals to think about the Russia-Ukraine war in cartoonish terms, as if it constitutes a clash between good and evil rather than the predictable consequence of U.S. meddling in Ukrainian affairs and NATO expansion in defiance of promises dating back decades.

Democrats, however, have no interest in such truths.

For reasons only they know, they have insisted on showcasing Crockett, the most openly racist member of Congress.

Crockett characterized Trump as “literally putting us at risk” for seeking peace. That reflected a lack of both intelligence and wisdom.

Worse yet, after two assassination attempts on Trump last year, she called him an “enemy to the United States.” If spoken in carelessness, that showed a lack of basic decency. If spoken with her party’s unhinged supporters in mind, it was pure evil.

Setting aside Crockett’s idiotic commentary on peace as “risk,” and even ignoring for a moment the possibility that her rhetoric could trigger Trump-hating liberals bent on violence, one marvels above all at the fact that Crockett and her fellow Democrats have no inclination to control what they say because it seems that they have learned nothing from their defeat in the 2024 election.

Democrats, of course, have spent years projecting their own authoritarian tendencies onto Trump. Late in the 2024 campaign, for instance, they tried desperately to label Trump “Hitler” and his supporters “Nazis.”

That absurd strategy backfired. After all, contrary to Crockett’s past assertions, Americans as a whole have more intelligence than the average Democratic politician.

Thus, Crockett’s “dictator” comment showed that she and her party leaders have learned nothing. She has no verbal filter, or at least no inclination to use one. And that means that neither she nor her fellow Democrats can even recognize their own interests.

“Crockett will be responsible for many lost elections for Democrats. We should want to hear here 24/7 on every liberal talk show. She is election gold for MAGA,” one X user wrote.

Crockett will be responsible for many lost elections for Democrats. We should want to hear here 24/7 on every liberal talk show. She is election gold for MAGA. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) March 3, 2025

In other words, some Trump supporters want to see as much of Crockett as possible.

After all, the more voters see and hear from her, the more likely they will be to associate her obvious, myriad, moral and intellectual deficiencies with the Democratic Party as a whole.

