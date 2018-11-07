SECTIONS
Democratic Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham elected New Mexico governor, defeating Republican Rep. Steve Pearce

By AP Reports
at 8:51pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham elected New Mexico governor, defeating Republican Rep. Steve Pearce.

