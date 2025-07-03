Share
Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks to protesters near the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 1. (Oliver Contrera - AFP / Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal Doubles Down on 'Disgusting' ICE 'Terrorist' Claim

 By Samuel Short  July 3, 2025 at 8:27am
Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal isn’t backing down on her absurd, atrocious claim that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is somehow a “terrorist force”

On Tuesday, Jayapal posted to social media platform X: “ICE is acting like a terrorist force. People across the country of all legal statuses — including U.S. citizens — are being kidnapped and disappeared off the street by masked men. No oversight, no accountability. Completely lawless.”

CNN host Brianna Keilar asked Jayapal to comment in a clip posted to X on Wednesday — and the congresswoman proceeded to double down.

Keilar asked Jayapal to respond to a statement from White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson. Fox News obtained the statement from Jackson, which read, “Jayapal’s disgusting comments warrant an immediate apology. Heroic ICE officers are simply doing their jobs and enforcing federal immigration law, with the utmost professionalism.”

“Dangerous smears by deranged leftists like Jayapal radicalize their supporters to violently attack and obstruct federal law enforcement. Because of comments like Jayapal’s, assaults against ICE agents have increased by 500 percent this year.

Should ICE agents be paid more?

“And that number will go even higher if Jayapal doesn’t stop with her smears,” Jackson said on the impacts of the representative’s remarks.

Using Jackson’s words in response, Jayapal said, “What is deranged and cruel and outrageous is that literally we are seeing ICE agents — I assume they’re ICE agents, they say they are, they don’t have any identification, they’re wearing masks, they’re in plain clothes — they are coming and kidnapping and disappearing people on the streets of the United States.

“I never in a million years thought that that is something that I would see here in America, and so it is the administration that has to apologize to U.S. citizens that have been rounded up, to legal permanent residents, to people with legal statuses across the country who are getting swept up, people who have been here for 20 years and committed absolutely no crimes, getting swept up by masked men who are kidnapping them and deporting them.

“That, to me, is what is so outrageous.

“It’s unconstitutional. Its illegal, and it is absolutely terrorizing people,” Jayapal said, continuing her diatribe before trying to paint her home state as some sort of dystopian nightmare where people are afraid to be out in public.

To address Jackson’s statistic, the Department of Homeland Security did report assaults on ICE agents are up 500 percent while carrying out operations, according to a report by Fox from June 21.

Surely, Jayapal’s comments aren’t going to alleviate tensions.

She paints a picture that echos Nazi Germany’s Gestapo or the secret police in the Soviet Union.

How exactly deporting murderers, gangsters, traffickers, and other criminals makes ICE terrorists remains unfounded.

Jayapal would desperately like you to believe good, law-abiding people are being subjected to this oppression — seemingly unaware that most Americans can do a simple Google search to see the reality of ICE’s operations.

Migration Policy puts total deportations for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama at over 12 million, 10 million and five million, respectively.

It was only when President Donald Trump entered the political realm that this become a monumental issue, warranting feigning this much outrage.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




