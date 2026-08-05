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Incumbent leftist Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan, left, was defeated in Tuesday's primary by an even farther-left candidate, Donavan McKinney.
Incumbent leftist Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan, left, was defeated in Tuesday's primary by an even farther-left candidate, Donavan McKinney. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Sarah Rice / Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Who Pushed Latest Impeachment Attempt Against Trump Loses Re-Election Bid

 By Joe Saunders  August 5, 2026 at 3:51pm
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Democratic voters in a solidly Democratic Michigan congressional district decided Tuesday that their Democratic incumbent congressman wasn’t Democratic enough.

Considering that Rep. Shri Thanedar is the kind of Democrat who wanted to impeach President Donald Trump a third time, that’s saying something.

It means his replacement could be even worse.

Thanedar has spent his four years in the House burnishing his left-wing credentials, only to lose in a primary to a challenger backed by the ascendant Democratic Socialists of America and pushing a far-left agenda.

The vote was 51.9 percent to 48.1 percent, according to NBC News.

It was the latest example of the Democrats’ leftist wing defeating incumbent or supposedly “moderate” establishment politicians — like extremist Abdul El-Sayed’s win in Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary in Michigan. (El-Sayed claims he’s not an actual DSA member, but reporting by The Washington Free Beacon shows how thin that distinction is.)

Is Shri Thanedar one of the worst members of Congress?

But Thanadar is no one’s idea of a moderate.

During his short House life, he has engaged in impeachment antics targeting Trump (that effort went nowhere), as well as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

He’s unapologetically defended abortion of any and all kinds.

A native of India, he introduced a bill in January to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in the Department of Homeland Security.

But even for Democrats, Thanedar had some obvious vulnerabilities. For one thing, his accent is so pronounced it sometimes makes it appear he’s having trouble speaking English at all.

He’s also an Asian politician with an overwhelmingly black constituency — one that has had almost continuous black political leadership for more than half a century.

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In foreign policy questions, his views of Israel don’t conform to the current wave in the Democratic left of demonizing the Jewish state. In fact, as Fox News reported, he officially broke with the DSA in 2023 because he supported Israel after the Hamas massacre in October of that year.

Those vulnerabilities ended up handing the primary victory to Donavan McKinney, a state House member who enjoyed the DSA’s endorsement.

McKinney ran on a platform that’s basically a template for contemporary left, ranging from “Medicare for All” to criminal justice “reform” to ending aid to Israel.

McKinney is also black, and in Michigan’s 13th District, which includes the city of Detroit, that matters. In fact, he also had the endorsement of some members of the Congressional Black Caucus, as Politico reported in July. That was in direct defiance of House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries.

As the Politico report noted, Thanedar’s 2022 election “marked the first time since 1955 that the majority-Black city of Detroit didn’t have a Black lawmaker representing it in Congress.”

So MI-13 voters traded in a far-left, Trump-hating radical congressman and got an equally far-left replacement who vows to “take on Trump,” and “end the military aid and arms that America gives to Israel,” as his campaign platform states.

And considering that Democrats have a 22-point edge in voter registration in the district, according to the Cook Political Report, McKinney’s win in November is essentially a foregone conclusion.

That means what happened in Michigan on Tuesday won’t stay in Michigan. Like the leftist victories in congressional primaries in New York state and Colorado already this season, the results are going to be felt in the leftist congressional caucus in Washington before too long.

The only question is how strong it will be.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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