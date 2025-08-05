Share
Commentary
Rep. Delia Ramirez, an Illinois Democrat, angered conservatives when she commented that "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American," prompting some to call for her denaturalization and deportation.
Commentary
Rep. Delia Ramirez, an Illinois Democrat, angered conservatives when she commented that "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American," prompting some to call for her denaturalization and deportation. (Graeme Sloan - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Democratic Rep Tries to Play Victim After Admitting Her First Allegiance Lies with a Foreign Country

 By Nick Givas  August 5, 2025 at 12:13pm
Share

Democratic Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois made some controversial comments over the weekend, saying she’s more Guatemalan than American, and then tried to paint herself as the victim to avoid political backlash.

The Blaze posted part of her speech to the social media site X, writing: “Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez at a summit in Mexico City this weekend tells the audience while speaking in Spanish: ‘I’m a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American.'”

Politico reported last year that she was “the sole member of Congress who openly shares that her husband is an undocumented immigrant.” He later became a legal permanent resident after being in the country for 24 years.

She was born in Chicago to illegal immigrant parents and became a birthright citizen after they came to the U.S. from Guatemala.

Given this checkered past, Ramirez’s loyalties are divided at best. After the news of her speech spread, lawmakers and commentators began calling for her deportation, and even her arrest.

Conservative pundit Matt Walsh wrote, “She should be arrested, denaturalized, and deported. It shouldn’t even be controversial to say this. It’s obviously what should happen in cases like this.”

Should Delia Ramirez be removed from Congress?

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles of Tennessee echoed Walsh’s comments, saying: “Denaturalize, deport, and kick her off Homeland Committee. We know where her allegiances lie.”

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah posted part of her speech and added: “Are you comfortable with this?”

Related:
Carville's Trump 'Collapse' Prediction Never Came – Now He Wants to Nuke the System to Stop Him

Ramirez’s comments are inappropriate and totally unacceptable — especially for someone who was elected to serve the best interests of America.

And what was her response? She blamed white supremacy.

She posted a reply to X on Monday night that read: “Honoring my Guatemalan ancestry only strengthens my commitment to America. That is the truth I carry with me always. And it is a truth that many Americans carry with them.

“Anyone who denies our claim on this country simply because we dare to honor our diverse heritage and immigrant roots only exposes how fragile and small-minded their own idea of America really is,” Ramirez continued.

She also posted screenshots of her full statement from her official website.

“Let’s call it what it is: today’s attacks are a weak attempt to silence my dissent and invalidate my patriotic criticism of the nativist, white supremacist, authoritarians in government,” the radical Democrat wrote.

“It is the definition of hypocrisy that members of Congress — who betray their oath each day they enable Trump —  are attacking me for celebrating my Guatemalan-American roots,” she continued.

Ramirez added, “No one questions when my white colleagues identify as Irish-American, Italian-American, or Ukrainian-American to honor their ancestry.”

It’s like clockwork. If liberals get in a jam, they just blame “white supremacists” and President Donald Trump.

This type of divided loyalty isn’t just about “honoring” cultural roots. It’s deeper than that.

Divided loyalty seems to be a common theme among today’s Democrats.

Lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan put Latino, Islamic, or Muslim culture on a pedestal. They tend to embrace it more than American heritage, and it usually determines how they vote.

Celebrating your culture is one thing. Putting another country above America — when you’re an elected lawmaker of the United States — is an entirely different matter.

Ramirez got caught pledging her loyalty to another nation. She was counting on victim rhetoric to get her off the hook. Fortunately, the nation is waking up to these kinds of tricks and isn’t buying it anymore.

At the very least, she should be investigated by the federal government to see how deep her dual loyalty runs, and whether it’s interfering with her ability to faithfully serve in Congress.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




Police in Washington Are Looking for a 'Cowardly' Arsonist as Assaults on ICE Agents Skyrocket 830%
Colbert Attacks RFK Jr in Profane Vaccine Rant – But He Might Want to Sit This One Out
Trump's Executive Orders Cracking Down on Crime in D.C. Had an Immediate Effect
TX Democrats Who Fled Over Redistricting Get Some Bad News – The FBI Is Looking for Them
Disgusting: One of the Nation's Largest School Districts Accused of Secretly Arranging Abortions for Students
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation