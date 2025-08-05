Democratic Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois made some controversial comments over the weekend, saying she’s more Guatemalan than American, and then tried to paint herself as the victim to avoid political backlash.

The Blaze posted part of her speech to the social media site X, writing: “Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez at a summit in Mexico City this weekend tells the audience while speaking in Spanish: ‘I’m a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American.'”

Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez at a summit in Mexico City this weekend tells the audience while speaking in Spanish: “I’m a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American.” pic.twitter.com/ctJs5QhFLh — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 4, 2025

Politico reported last year that she was “the sole member of Congress who openly shares that her husband is an undocumented immigrant.” He later became a legal permanent resident after being in the country for 24 years.

She was born in Chicago to illegal immigrant parents and became a birthright citizen after they came to the U.S. from Guatemala.

Given this checkered past, Ramirez’s loyalties are divided at best. After the news of her speech spread, lawmakers and commentators began calling for her deportation, and even her arrest.

Conservative pundit Matt Walsh wrote, “She should be arrested, denaturalized, and deported. It shouldn’t even be controversial to say this. It’s obviously what should happen in cases like this.”

She should be arrested, denaturalized, and deported. It shouldn’t even be controversial to say this. It’s obviously what should happen in cases like this. https://t.co/4sNhK1llb4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 5, 2025

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles of Tennessee echoed Walsh’s comments, saying: “Denaturalize, deport, and kick her off Homeland Committee. We know where her allegiances lie.”

Denaturalize, deport, and kick her off Homeland Committee. We know where her allegiances lie. https://t.co/57gIDPvAeU — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) August 4, 2025

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah posted part of her speech and added: “Are you comfortable with this?”

U.S. Representative Delia Ramirez (D-IL) (speaking in Spanish at a conference in Mexico): “I’m a Guatemalan with much pride before I’m an American” Are you comfortable with this? pic.twitter.com/1MqAtHNjtc — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 4, 2025

Ramirez’s comments are inappropriate and totally unacceptable — especially for someone who was elected to serve the best interests of America.

And what was her response? She blamed white supremacy.

She posted a reply to X on Monday night that read: “Honoring my Guatemalan ancestry only strengthens my commitment to America. That is the truth I carry with me always. And it is a truth that many Americans carry with them.

“Anyone who denies our claim on this country simply because we dare to honor our diverse heritage and immigrant roots only exposes how fragile and small-minded their own idea of America really is,” Ramirez continued.

Honoring my Guatemalan ancestry only strengthens my commitment to America. That is the truth I carry with me always. And it is a truth that many Americans carry with them. Anyone who denies our claim on this country simply because we dare to honor our diverse heritage and… pic.twitter.com/RWI7oboMcg — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) August 5, 2025

She also posted screenshots of her full statement from her official website.

“Let’s call it what it is: today’s attacks are a weak attempt to silence my dissent and invalidate my patriotic criticism of the nativist, white supremacist, authoritarians in government,” the radical Democrat wrote.

“It is the definition of hypocrisy that members of Congress — who betray their oath each day they enable Trump — are attacking me for celebrating my Guatemalan-American roots,” she continued.

Ramirez added, “No one questions when my white colleagues identify as Irish-American, Italian-American, or Ukrainian-American to honor their ancestry.”

It’s like clockwork. If liberals get in a jam, they just blame “white supremacists” and President Donald Trump.

This type of divided loyalty isn’t just about “honoring” cultural roots. It’s deeper than that.

Divided loyalty seems to be a common theme among today’s Democrats.

Lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan put Latino, Islamic, or Muslim culture on a pedestal. They tend to embrace it more than American heritage, and it usually determines how they vote.

Celebrating your culture is one thing. Putting another country above America — when you’re an elected lawmaker of the United States — is an entirely different matter.

Ramirez got caught pledging her loyalty to another nation. She was counting on victim rhetoric to get her off the hook. Fortunately, the nation is waking up to these kinds of tricks and isn’t buying it anymore.

At the very least, she should be investigated by the federal government to see how deep her dual loyalty runs, and whether it’s interfering with her ability to faithfully serve in Congress.

