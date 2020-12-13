Republicans who do not kowtow to the Democratic interpretation of the election result should be treated as traitors and banned from taking the seats to which voters elected them, according to a Democratic congressman from New Jersey.

The Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania. Despite multiple claims of voting irregularities, concrete proof has yet to surface that there was a widespread effort to distort the voting process in such a way that would have altered the final results of the presidential election.

Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states. These affidavits indicate that those who witnessed conduct believe that fraud took place but those allegations have yet to be proven through either the courts or law enforcement.

Last week, Texas sought to have the Supreme Court intervene, but was rebuffed. More than 120 Republican members of Congress signed a brief supporting the lawsuit.

And in the judgment of Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, those representatives have betrayed the nation by urging the court to hear the case.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was written after the Civil War to bar from government any traitors who would seek to destroy the Union. My letter to House leadership today demands that 126 Republicans (and counting) are violating the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/4ti0OU1kpP — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020

“Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was written after the Civil War to bar from government any traitors who would seek to destroy the Union,” he wrote on Twitter, where he posted a letter he wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging that all 126 GOP members be banned.

The letter stated Trump’s lawsuits are a “daily assault on the legitimacy of the election” and claimed that the Texas lawsuit “demands the will of the voters of these states be overturned and the Electoral College votes be stolen and awarded to Donald Trump.”

“The courageous Reconstruction Congress implanted into our governing document safeguards to cleanse from our government ranks any traitors and others who would seek to destroy the Union,” he wrote. “To that end, Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment stipulates that:

“‘No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.’

“Stated simply, men and women who would act to tear the United States government apart cannot serve as Members of the Congress,” Pascrell wrote. “These lawsuits seeking to obliterate public confidence in our democratic system by invalidating the clear results of the 2020 presidential election attack the text and spirit of the Constitution, which each Member swears to support and defend, as well as violate the Rules of our House of Representatives, which explicitly forbid Members from committing unbecoming acts that reflect poorly on our chamber.

“Consequently, I call on you to exercise the power of your offices to evaluate steps you can take to address these constitutional violations this Congress and, if possible, refuse to seat in the 117th Congress any Members-elect seeking to make Donald Trump an unelected dictator,” he wrote.

Pascrell, a veteran of Congress first elected in 1996, then wrote that it made sense to respect votes for Biden while rejecting the will of the people when they voted for representatives who supported the challenges to Biden’s election because “the actions of any of our colleagues to demolish democracy, regardless of party affiliation, must be repudiated in the strongest possible terms.”

“Rising from the embers of the Civil War, the Fourteenth Amendment was written to prevent the destruction of the United States from without and within. The moment we face now may be without parallel since 1860. The fate of our democracy depends on us meeting that moment,” he wrote.

Echoes of his comments came in a letter Pelosi sent to her members and posted on her website.

“It is imperative that our nation comes together to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people. Instead, Republicans are engaged in election subversion that imperils our democracy,” she wrote.

“This week, 126 House Republicans, nearly two-thirds of the GOP Conference, signed onto an extreme partisan lawsuit demanding that the will of voters in four states – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – be overturned and that the Electoral College votes be awarded to Donald Trump. This lawsuit is an act of flailing GOP desperation, which violates the principles enshrined in our American Democracy,” she wrote.

“As Members of Congress, we take a solemn oath to support and defend the Constitution. Republicans are subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy which threatens to seriously erode public trust in our most sacred democratic institutions, and to set back our progress on the urgent challenges ahead.”

CORRECTION, Dec. 14, 2020: The photo caption in this article originally referred incorrectly to the November 2016 election. The results in question were for this year’s presidential election.

