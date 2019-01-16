Several Republican Senators Team Up with Democrats, Urge Trump To End Shutdown

A group of Republican and Democratic senators is teaming up to put together a letter to send to President Donald Trump, asking him to reopen the government.

“We believe that such requests deserve consideration, through regular order, a process we support,” the draft of the letter reads, which was first obtained by Politico.

The letter asks Trump “to give Congress time to develop and vote on a bipartisan agreement that addresses your request. We commit to working to advance legislation that can pass the Senate with substantial bipartisan support.”

A bipartisan group of senators will send the letter to President Trump requesting that he support a short-term spending bill to reopen the government for three weeks https://t.co/fnX9w25oih — Axios (@axios) January 16, 2019

TRENDING: Former ‘To Catch a Predator’ Host Chris Hansen Snared in Police Investigation

Among the senators working on the letter are Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Rob Portman of Ohio as well as Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Chris Coons of Delaware.

Senators are reportedly trying to get more names to sign the letter before they send it to the White House.

“We will make our best efforts following regular order in the appropriate committees and mark up bipartisan legislation relating to your request. This would include debating and voting on investments on the Southern border that are necessary, effective, and appropriate to accomplish that goal,” the draft continues.

Do you think Trump should reopen the government? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

This comes as Graham asked Trump to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall on the southern border after meeting with him Friday.

“I just met with President Trump and his team. It’s clear to both of us that Democrats don’t want to make a deal and will never support border wall/barriers on President Trump’s watch, even though they did so in the past,” Graham said in a statement after meeting with Trump.

Mr. President, you’re right to continue the fight for border security – including a Wall/barrier that Democrats have supported in the past. No Wall, No Deal. Use emergency powers as last resort. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 13, 2019

“They hate President Trump more than they want to fix problems, even problems they acknowledged to be real and serious in the past. Democrats will do everything in their power to defeat Trump in 2020.

“Mr. President, declare a national emergency now. Build a wall now,” he said.

RELATED: Photo of Bags Marked ‘Pelosi’ Shows Jaw-Dropping Amount of Luggage for Simple 7-Day Trip

Mr. President, Declare a national emergency NOW. Build a wall NOW. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 11, 2019

Trump has warned Democrats he might declare a national emergency if they cannot come to an agreement soon.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.