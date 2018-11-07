SECTIONS
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota wins third term, defeating Republican Jim Newberger

By AP Reports
at 7:38pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota wins third term, defeating Republican Jim Newberger.

