Democratic Sen. Attempts to Muddy the Waters with Shameful 'Both Sides' Statement on Synagogue Attack

Modern Democrats struggle to do two things: tell the truth and conceal their authoritarian instincts.

For instance, in a press conference Friday, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan effectively blamed both the left and the right for Thursday’s attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Slotkin’s comments followed an equally dishonest statement from Michigan’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

First, the senator:

“Whether anti-Semitism is coming from the left or the right,” Slotkin said, “whether it’s coming from some group that you like or don’t like, you have a responsibility to call it out.”

As a general assertion of principles, of course, no one should object. After all, no decent person approves of anti-Semitism.

“Because when you don’t,” the senator added, “it gives permission for people to climb that escalation, that ladder of escalation that goes from saying hateful things online, to saying them in person, to graffiti, to ultimately, violence.”

Based on Slotkin’s comments, therefore, one would assume that online anti-Semitism radicalized the suspect in the synagogue attack.

The same holds true for Whitmer, who spoke only minutes earlier.

“People like the person that attacked this community yesterday,” Whitmer said, “get fomented by rhetoric that they see online and that they see on television and they hear on the radio. It radicalizes people, and it endangers our fellow Michiganders.”

Readers may watch the entire press conference in the YouTube video below. Whitmer spoke first, followed by Slotkin.

Thus, according to two Michigan Democrats, online anti-Semitism radicalized Thursday’s attacker, Ayman Mohamad Ghazali. Indeed, the suspect’s name would seem to support that conclusion.

According to CBS News, however, the Lebanese-born Ghazali grew despondent earlier this month after an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon killed two of his brothers — described as being members of a Hezbollah rocket unit — and two of their children.

Likewise, Ghazali reportedly entered the U.S. legally in 2011 and then became a U.S. citizen in 2016. He did not fit the profile of an ISIS terrorist-in-waiting.

Indeed, if online anti-Semites radicalized Ghazali, then why did he wait 15 years to attack a Jewish community? Why did he do it only after an airstrike killed members of his family?

Make no mistake, Thursday’s attack on the Michigan synagogue was, by definition, an act of anti-Semitism — ghastly in every way.

“If an Indian injures me,” Benjamin Franklin once wrote, “does it follow that I may revenge that Injury on all Indians?”

Of course it doesn’t. Nor does it follow that if an Israeli airstrike kills my family, I may take revenge on innocent Jews. Blood guilt does not exist. Americans must reject it.

So why did Slotkin blame “the left and the right”? Why did Whitmer bemoan online radicalization? After all, we do not even know that the suspect was Muslim (Lebanese Christians do exist), let alone that he watched or listened to radicalizing political content.

The answer, it seems, lies in the two Democrats’ authoritarian sensibilities.

Recall, for instance, that during the COVID scare, Whitmer distinguished herself as one of the most shameless lockdown tyrants.

Likewise, Slotkin, a former CIA agent, showed her true colors as one of the “Seditious Six” Democrats who, in November 2025, posted a social media video encouraging military service members to disobey what the Democrats called “illegal orders,” though those elected Dems failed to cite any examples. Slotkin, in other words, tried to invalidate President Donald Trump’s status as commander in chief.

In short, one has good reason to suspect that Whitmer and Slotkin, both of whom have revealed the tyrants in their souls, exploited Thursday’s synagogue attack to advance every tyrant’s goal of cracking down on speech.

After all, Ghazali’s motives and actions were reprehensible enough on their own. So why did the two Democrats have to lie about them?

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