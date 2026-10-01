Democratic Senate Candidate Begs Kamala Harris to Stay Away from His Campaign: 'Please, No'

In certain parts of the country, prominent Democrats appear toxic even to other Democrats.

For instance, in a recent interview on Politico’s “The Conversation with Dasha Burns,” Kansas Democratic Senate nominee Adam Hamilton made it clear that he does not want former Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris anywhere near his campaign.

“Please, no,” Hamilton said. “Don’t come here to campaign for me.”

The Kansas Democrat, a megachurch pastor, explained that he begged Harris to stay away for political reasons, not personal ones.

“I think Harris can stay in California,” he added. “I mean no disrespect for her. She is not somebody who would win votes here in Kansas.”







Do you think Kamala Harris will run for president in 2028? Yes No Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes 54% (20 votes) No 46% (17 votes)

In November, Kansas voters will decide between Hamilton and incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall.

Last month, Emerson College and Nexstar Media released a poll showing Hamilton with a two-point lead over Marshall. Four percent supported the Libertarian Party candidate, while eight percent remained undecided.

In 2024, President Donald Trump won deep-red Kansas by more than 16 points over Harris.

Thus, Democrats see an opportunity for a once unlikely flip of a Republican-held Senate seat.

With that in mind, Hamilton asked Harris and other unpopular Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to stay home.

“They’re perceived to be out of touch with Kansans,” Hamilton said. “They’re perceived to be coastal elites, the East Coast or the West Coast elites.”

Harris did appear last month with Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

Elsewhere, however, multiple Democratic candidates in the Midwest have asked Harris to steer clear of their campaigns.

Indeed, according to Hamilton, angry Democrats obsessed with hurting the GOP have no place in the American Heartland.

“In Kansas, if you want somebody who’s gonna crush the Republicans, they will never get elected to the U.S. Senate,” he told Politico.

“They’re sick and tired of people who are on the edges of the political spectrum, Republican or Democrat, who are in the midst of this zero-sum game where we’re two teams fighting against each other to the death,” he added.

Hamilton identified Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan as two Democrats whose help he would welcome.

In September 2025, Kaine called the Declaration of Independence’s core principle of natural rights “extremely troubling.”

Two months later, Slotkin, a former CIA agent, joined five other Democrats in a recorded video, posted to social media, encouraging U.S. service members to disobey what the Democrats called “illegal orders” from Trump. Slotkin and her colleagues did not identify specific orders. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth labeled those Democrats the “Seditious Six.”

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