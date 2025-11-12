Democratic Senate Staffer Caught Posing as a Lawyer in Attempt to Free Illegal Alien: ICE

One of the loudest and most critical voices when it comes to President Donald Trump and his administration belongs to Democratic Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Duckworth often characterizes officials in the Trump administration — particularly Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth — as unqualified and duplicitous monsters slowly tearing the country apart with lawlessness.

Perhaps she should get her own house in order before she flies off the handle in an anti-Trump screed again.

One of Duckworth’s Senate staffers was busted in a big way, according to a blistering Fox News report.

Fox News cited a letter sent to Duckworth by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Todd Lyons, in which he alleged that a Duckworth staffer misrepresented himself as an attorney to secure the release of Jose Ismeal Ayuzo Sandoval — a detained illegal alien with a DUI conviction who had been deported four times.

“I implore all members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, as well as their staff, to stop the political games that put law enforcement and detainees at risk,” Lyons wrote in his letter.

The incident in question reportedly happened Oct. 29.

“At approximately 1:29 p.m., an individual identified as Edward York, who according to publicly available information, is employed as a Constituent Outreach Coordinator for your Senate office, entered the field office lobby, and in a discussion with a federal officer, claimed to be Mr. Ayuzo’s attorney. Mr. York demanded to speak with his ‘client,’” the letter said.

It added, “This staff member allegedly did so to gain access to the detainee and seek his release from custody, and he accomplished it by falsifying an official Department of Homeland Security (DHS) form.”

It’s not just York who may be in trouble, however.

“Four days later, a Suarez Law Office in Collinsville, Illinois filed a G-28 electronically that did not have Mr. Ayuzo’s signature, even though Mr. York, who claimed to work for the law firm, had already obtained a signed form,” the letter sad.

“It appears as if Mr. York may have collaborated with the firm to cover his misrepresentation.”

A G-28 form allows an attorney to represent a client on immigration matters.

Of note, ICE could not ascertain if York was, in fact, an attorney.

The video of the alleged incident swiftly went viral on social media.

BREAKING: A staff member for Senator Tammy Duckworth (D) reportedly posed as a lawyer and falsified a Homeland Security form in order to secure the release of a criminal illegal alien. Jose Ismeal Ayuzo Sandoval, an illegal alien who has been deported FOUR TIMES, also has a… pic.twitter.com/OESzFRRRXF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2025

Political pundit Jonathan Turley took to X to note that this doesn’t look good for York — at all — but there are still some lingering questions that need to be answered.

…We need more details, which have not been forthcoming from the Duckworth office on whether this staffer is an attorney as allegedly claimed and whether this was being done under a claim of representing Jose Ismeal Ayuzo Sandoval, who was previously deported four times to… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 12, 2025

“The Duckworth staffer shown in the ICE video, who allegedly misrepresents himself to release an undocumented immigrant, is facing very serious potential charges if these allegations are true,” Turley posted.

He added, “We need more details, which have not been forthcoming from the Duckworth office on whether this staffer is an attorney as allegedly claimed and whether this was being done under a claim of representing Jose Ismeal Ayuzo Sandoval, who was previously deported four times to Mexico and had a DUI conviction.”

