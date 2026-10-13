Democratic Senator Accused of Violating Federal Law with Anti-White X Post

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts has come under attack for a post calling for specific populations to apply for internships.

“I’m hiring motivated and eager interns for the Spring 2027 semester in my Boston office,” Markey posted on X.

“BIPOC, LGBTQ+, working class, veterans, and other underrepresented candidates with Massachusetts ties are encouraged to apply,” he posted.

BIPOC stands for black, indigenous, and people of color.

Many criticized the post.

Crazy that a United States Senator can openly violate civil rights law on Twitter — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) October 13, 2026

“Crazy that a United States Senator can openly violate civil rights law on Twitter,” Christopher Rufo wrote on X.

Jayme Leagh Franklin suggested if Markey was so interested in the downtrodden, he should take action himself by resigning his post.

“Why doesn’t Ed Markey, a white man, hand over his Senate seat to an underrepresented candidate??” Franklin posted.

Why doesn’t Ed Markey, a white man, hand over his Senate seat to an underrepresented candidate?? — Jayme Leagh Franklin (@jaymefranklin16) October 13, 2026

Daniel DiMartino had a question given whom Markey wants to hire.

“Are straight white men not encouraged to apply?” he wrote.

Over at Twitchy, Markey’s invitation to apply was slammed as “the kind of posting that treats identity categories as the main qualification, which is exactly the approach that has drawn scrutiny from people who still think government offices should hire based on competence rather than checklist demographics.”

@DanielDiMartino @SenMarkey They’re probably the most underrepresented group among Democrat party interns, so they really should be as “underrepresented candidates”. I’m sure that’s what Ed means 😂 — David Coppell (@Wheredavidnow) October 13, 2026

One poster countered that while the intent might be to discriminate, the post did not technically break the law.

Should government hiring practices prioritize demographic categories over qualifications? Yes, demographics matter No, qualifications should come first It depends on the position Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, demographics matter 3% (2 votes) No, qualifications should come first 97% (70 votes) It depends on the position 0% (0 votes)

“’Encouraged to apply’ is the key phrase. Seeking a broader applicant pool isn’t illegal. Likely why he put it this way. It suggests a possible intent to classify applicants by demography and/or to the treat them differently, but it’d be illegal at stage 2, not here,” Dan Morenoff wrote on X.

But that did not stop the criticism.

“Just open, blatant discrimination against straight White people. Incredible,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

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