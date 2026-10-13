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Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a news conference following the release of Massachusetts resident and former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman, in Boston, Massachusetts, on Aug. 11, 2026.
Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a news conference following the release of Massachusetts resident and former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman, in Boston, Massachusetts, on Aug. 11, 2026. (Joseph Prezioso - AFP / Getty Images)

Democratic Senator Accused of Violating Federal Law with Anti-White X Post

 By Jack Davis  October 13, 2026 at 3:10pm
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Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts has come under attack for a post calling for specific populations to apply for internships.

“I’m hiring motivated and eager interns for the Spring 2027 semester in my Boston office,” Markey posted on X.

“BIPOC, LGBTQ+, working class, veterans, and other underrepresented candidates with Massachusetts ties are encouraged to apply,” he posted.

BIPOC stands for black, indigenous, and people of color.

Many criticized the post.

“Crazy that a United States Senator can openly violate civil rights law on Twitter,” Christopher Rufo wrote on X.

Jayme Leagh Franklin suggested if Markey was so interested in the downtrodden, he should take action himself by resigning his post.

“Why doesn’t Ed Markey, a white man, hand over his Senate seat to an underrepresented candidate??” Franklin posted.

Daniel DiMartino had a question given whom Markey wants to hire.

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“Are straight white men not encouraged to apply?” he wrote.

Over at Twitchy, Markey’s invitation to apply was slammed as “the kind of posting that treats identity categories as the main qualification, which is exactly the approach that has drawn scrutiny from people who still think government offices should hire based on competence rather than checklist demographics.”

One poster countered that while the intent might be to discriminate, the post did not technically break the law.

Should government hiring practices prioritize demographic categories over qualifications?

“’Encouraged to apply’ is the key phrase. Seeking a broader applicant pool isn’t illegal. Likely why he put it this way. It suggests a possible intent to classify applicants by demography and/or to the treat them differently, but it’d be illegal at stage 2, not here,” Dan Morenoff wrote on X.

But that did not stop the criticism.

“Just open, blatant discrimination against straight White people. Incredible,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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