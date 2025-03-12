Democratic Senator Announces Retirement as Republicans Target Her Seat

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire announced Wednesday that she will not seek re-election in 2026.

She announced her decision in a video posted to X.

Today, after careful consideration, I’m announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2026. There are urgent challenges ahead, both here at home and around the world. And while I’m not seeking re-election – believe me – I am not… pic.twitter.com/h0urg7ZZx6 — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) March 12, 2025

“It was a difficult decision, made more difficult by the current environment in the country — by President Trump and what he’s doing right now,” she said, according to The New York Times.

Shaheen, 78, is currently in her third term in the Senate.

Shaheen is the third Democratic senator up for re-election in 2026 who is not seeking another term. Sens. Gary Peters of Michigan and Tina Smith of Minnesota earlier said they will not be seeking to defend their seats.

Republicans currently control the Senate 53-47. Although the trend in mid-term elections is that the party in power often loses ground, having three open seats complicates matters for Democrats because open seats are usually the best chance for that seat to be flipped.

I appreciate @jeanneshaheen’s service to our state and for her support and vote for me as NH’s Ambassador to NZ and Samoa. Now it’s time for New Hampshire to have someone in the delegation who fights for our priorities and stands with, not against, the Trump agenda. #nhpolitics… — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) March 12, 2025

Former Republican Sen. Scott Brown, who represented Massachusetts and has since moved to New Hampshire, has already expressed an interest in the seat.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has said in the past he would not run, but more recently indicated he has not closed the door on a Senate campaign.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee had already been looking at the seat and had created an ad criticizing Shaheen.

Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas is taking a look at running, according to NBC.

National Republican Senatorial Chairman Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said New Hampshire “has a proud tradition of electing common-sense Republicans — and will do so again in 2026!”

.@NRSC Chair Tim Scott on Shaheen’s “I will not run.” “Another one! Shaheen’s retirement is welcome news for Granite Staters eager for new leadership. New Hampshire has a proud tradition of electing common-sense Republicans—and will do so again in 2026!” #nhpolitics — Kevin Landrigan (@KlandriganUL) March 12, 2025



Shaheen said she is not going to coast during her final years in the Senate.

“Believe me, I am not retiring. I am determined to work every day over the next two years and beyond to continue to try to make a difference for the people of New Hampshire and this country,” she said.

The Times noted that Shaheen, who was first elected to the Senate in 2008 after serving as New Hampshire’s governor, said she has spent 30 years in elected office and 50 years in politics.

“It’s important for New Hampshire and the country to have a new generation of leadership,” she said.

