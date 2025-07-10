Share
Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, is looking for interns -- but do straight white applicants stand a chance?
Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, is looking for interns -- but do straight white applicants stand a chance? (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Democratic Senator Appears to Shamelessly Discriminate Against Straight White People in Job Posting

 By Nick Givas  July 10, 2025 at 4:28pm
Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts shared a job posting Wednesday on the social media site X that could be construed as discriminatory to applicants who are white or straight.

“I’m hiring self-motivated and eager interns for fall 2025 in my Boston office. BIPOC, LGBTQ+, working class, and other underrepresented candidates with Massachusetts ties are encouraged to apply,” he wrote. “Applications due Friday, August 8th.”

Markey didn’t expressly say that only the applicants fitting this description would be hired. But why would he specifically mention certain groups that are “encouraged to apply,” as if they were being given special treatment?

This behavior is from the days of affirmative action and in line with the cult of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

It’s like Markey is saying: “If you’re straight or white, you need not apply.”

This is nonsense, and should have been left on the political ash heap years ago.

The Daily Caller also noticed Markey’s bizarre post and highlighted his far-left bias just hours after he wrote it.

Should these types of job postings be banned?

“Democrats over the years have consistently advocated for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, expanding into sectors like business — most notably progressing federally under the Biden-Harris administration,” the article read. “In a post on X, the Democrat senator openly called for specific societal groups to apply for his office’s fall 2025 internship, notably leaving out any advocacy for white or male applicants.”

Markey’s website, where the internship application is posted, says that his office is an “equal opportunity employer.” It then immediately encourages only certain demographics to apply.

“This office is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, religion, disability, age, ethnicity, national origin, sex, gender, family status or military status,” the website reads. “Candidates from BIPOC, LGBT+, working class, and/or other underrepresented communities with Massachusetts ties are strongly encouraged to apply.”

What a joke.

If a Republican senator posted the opposite, asking for straight white Christian applicants, the mainstream media and Democrats would cry racism and scream about it for weeks all over the news.

Merit is the only true currency. If you deserve the job because of your accomplishments, knowledge, an impressive interview, and noticeable enthusiasm, then you should be given the post. It’s that simple.

Yet Democrats cling to this idea of a “rainbow coalition” that checks boxes based on quotas, not on skill or talent.

This is a shameful and dangerous ideology to be spreading — especially when it’s done in such a cavalier way, like Markey has done here.

He will likely be hailed as a friend of the downtrodden and a hometown hero, however, instead of being called out for his discrimination and ignorance.

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




