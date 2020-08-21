Sen. Tom Carper was caught swearing on camera after technical difficulties temporarily kept him from joining a virtual Senate hearing on the United States Postal Service.

The Delaware Democrat’s outburst came after Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson invited Carper to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“Senator Carper. Is Senator Carper there?” the Wisconsin Republican senator asked.

Johnson then attempted to move on to Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford’s questions, before Carper’s voice was heard.

“F—, f—, f—,” Carper said, seconds before an aide moved into view to help him.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

“Aw. F-ck. F-ck. F-ck. F-ck”@SenatorCarper explodes after thinking he was muted on Zoom. pic.twitter.com/0PDQpKqVQT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 21, 2020

Lankford told Johnson that it appeared Carper would be able to speak.

“Sen. Carper, can you unmute?” Johnson asked.

“We don’t want to be on TV again.”

Carper later played off the outburst as an example of how passionate he was about the hearing.

“Those who know me know that there are few things that get me more fired up than protecting the Postal Service! #DontMessWithUSPS,” he tweeted.

Those who know me know that there are few things that get me more fired up than protecting the Postal Service!#DontMessWithUSPS — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) August 21, 2020

Virtual hearings have become common as lawmakers try to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to The Hill.

At Friday’s hearing, DeJoy tried to calm concerns that the USPS may not be able to deliver mail-in ballots on time for the Nov. 3 election, Fox News reported.

During his questioning, Carper said that he has been getting a higher number of complaints from his constituents since DeJoy has been in office.

“Maybe it’s just a coincidence, I’m not so sure,” Carper said.

“We’ve got a president who doesn’t want to have vote-by-mail. We’ve got a president who likes to suppress the vote. We’ve got a president who would like to see the Postal Service not do well.”

Democrats have criticized some of the money-saving changes DeJoy has made, “especially after USPS sent letters to most states warning that the Post Office might not be able to deliver mail-in ballots on time under their mail-in voting rules,” Fox reported.

“As we head into this election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time,” DeJoy said.

“This sacred duty is my No. 1 priority between now and Election Day.”

