The Department of Government Efficiency is now setting its sights on the Internal Revenue Service, and one Democrat is not happy to hear it.

Reuters reported Thursday that DOGE staffer Gavin Kliger arrived at the IRS headquarters in Washington that same day to conduct an investigation of its operations.

Per Reuters, separate instructions were sent to the IRS to identify “non-essential” contracts that can be terminated.

The General Services Administration – which is in charge of many government contracts – is telling the IRS to justify their current consulting contracts, indicating the GSA will make the determination how many of those are kept.

CNN reported, Kliger was ” just getting a lay of the land at the moment,” during his visit, but his presence was enough to make staffers tense.

News of Kliger’s visit did not just spark a change of attitude in staffers, as Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon sounded the alarm via social media platform X on Thursday.

NEW: My office is hearing that DOGE is now at the IRS. That means Musk’s henchmen are in a position to dig through a trove of data about every taxpayer in America. And if your refund is delayed, they could very well be the reason. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 13, 2025

“My office is hearing that DOGE is now at the IRS. That means Musk’s henchmen are in a position to dig through a trove of data about every taxpayer in America,” Wyden wrote.

Do you support the DOGE? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (4036 Votes) No: 0% (18 Votes)

In an effort to sidestep the real reason DOGE is making a visit — cutting waste, fraud, and abuse — he tried to identify with his followers on the grounds that this visit could hinder a timely tax refund.

“And if your refund is delayed, they could very well be the reason,” he concluded.

Wyden’s plea grasps at straws.

The logic boils down to urging Americans to look the other way when it comes to how the federal government uses their money because a tax return won’t arrive as quickly if the DOGE continues its work.

DOGE Chairman Elon Musk met in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss the DOGE’s ongoing efforts.

He told the media his department in going to be looking into bureaucrats whose net worth far exceeds anything their salary could create.

Former United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power being one of the names Musk has in his sights.

Investigating the IRS is the logical next step for DOGE. If Power — and undoubtedly more bureaucrats like her — are making millions with a salary in the hundreds of thousands, the taxpayer should know why.

Wyden’s complaints are purely partisan and an attempt to fearmonger — as there is not a principled counterargument against the DOGE’s work.

His party is in the midst of an identity crisis and needs something to complain about.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.