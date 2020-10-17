Login
Democratic Senator, Mainstream Media Begin Pushing Biden Laptop Bombshell as Russian Disinfo Campaign

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published October 17, 2020 at 1:28pm
A theory has begun to propagate in left-wing and mainstream media circles that newly surfaced private emails that allegedly incriminate Hunter Biden in a foreign influence peddling scheme are part of a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at manipulating the 2020 presidential election.

The communications from a laptop allegedly owned by Hunter Biden, published starting Wednesday in the New York Post, show Biden reportedly discussed granting U.S. vice presidential access to one of his business partners at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut was adamant that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should be “furious” at the Post and other outlets, however, tweeting Saturday that the new allegations are just another example of the Russian intelligence community disseminating propaganda in the U.S. by way of uncritical and “virulently pro-Trump” figures.

“Joe Biden — and all of us — SHOULD be furious that media outlets are spreading what is very likely Russian propaganda,” Murphy wrote. “I’ve seen the intel. The mainstreaming of misinformation is Russia’s 2020 goal. Here’s what we know, and why we can’t take it lying down.”

“Russia knew it had to play a different game than 2016,” Murphy added.

“So it built an operation to cull virulently pro-Trump Americans as pseudo-assets, so blind in their allegiance to Trump that they’ll willingly launder Kremlin constructed anti-Biden propaganda.”

Do you think the "Russian disinformation" argument is a conspiracy theory?

According to the senator, a prime example is White House ally and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who had a hand in bringing Hunter Biden’s alleged emails to light.

“Whether he knows it or not, Giuliani is effectively a Russian asset now,” Murphy tweeted.

The claim was not original, having already been made days earlier by a series of establishment media outlets.

On Thursday evening, The Washington Post reported Giuliani had been flagged by the U.S. intelligence community last year as a likely target for Russian disinformation.

The confirmation apparently came from four anonymous former officials who suggested the White House was aware of the risk Giuliani posed while seeking out evidence against the Bidens in a corrupt Ukraine.

A variety of others have since followed up on the claim, with NBC News revealing less than two hours later that federal investigators were already probing the email scandal as a potential foreign intelligence stunt and matter of national security.

CNN was more specific, reporting that the FBI is looking into the matter as “part of a larger investigation into Russian disinformation that dates back to before the impeachment inquiry last fall.”

Murphy expounded on the apparent virtues of his theory Saturday, alleging Russia’s master plan was to employ the “major” credibility of the media for the purpose of tricking the American people.

He suggested the logical workaround was total suppression of the story by editorial boards nationwide.

“Why is it important for media to not simply pick this story up and amplify it? Why should we be offended that the VP is being asked about it?” Murphy asked. “Because this is Russia’s bet — that America, and its media, is so hungry for salacious stories that no one will vet their lies.”

“American media do have major credibility, for good reason. They do amazing work, and get most stories 100% right. Russia wants to use this credibility to their advantage,” he wrote.

“That’s why we all have to be vigilant. Democracy depends on it.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an associate staff reporter with The Western Journal, having joined the outlet as a regular contributor of opinion in 2018. He regularly co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Andrew J. Sciascia is an associate staff reporter with The Western Journal, regularly co-hosting the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live." Sciascia first joined up with The Western Journal as a regular contributor of opinion in 2018, before graduating with a degree in criminal justice and political science from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he served as editor-in-chief of the student newspaper and worked briefly as a political operative with the Massachusetts Republican Party. His work has also appeared in The Daily Caller.







