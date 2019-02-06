Democratic Senator Stands Up, Gives Trump a Wink During SOTU

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin not only stood up, applauded and smiled when President Donald Trump touted booming American energy production, but he also gave the president a wink of approval.

Manchin was one of the only Democrats to stand when Trump said “the United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world.”

Manchin stood up in front of a group of female Democratic lawmakers who did not look thrilled.

Manchin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, has been supportive of Trump administration efforts to roll back restrictive energy policies, including on the coal industry.

Trump also mentioned that “for the first time in 65 years, we are a net exporter of energy.”

Indeed, Energy Department forecasters see the U.S. becoming “energy independent” in 2020 as exports and production boom.

Manchin’s standing ovation for Trump’s energy remarks stood out in stark contrast to the female Democratic lawmakers seated behind him who did not stand and cheer.

One of those lawmakers, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has positioned herself as a staunch opponent of fossil fuels and will release her “Green New Deal” legislation as soon as next week.

