News
Richard Blumenthal speaking during a news conference
Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks during a news conference about his visit to Ukraine and urging more military aid to Ukraine, Jan. 24, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo)

Democratic Senator Suffers Serious Injury at Parade, Undergoes Surgery

 By George C. Upper III  April 10, 2023 at 7:52am
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal received “completely successful” surgery Sunday to treat a broken leg suffered during the victory parade for the University of Connecticut Huskies celebrating their April 3 NCAA men’s basketball tournament victory.

Blumenthal, 77, said he expected to back at work next week, a statement that undoubtedly brought some relief to Democratic leadership.

Given that the party holds only a very slim Senate majority, every vote matters.

Politico noted that three other Democratic senators — California’s Dianne Feinstein, Illinois’ Dick Durbin, and Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman have all been absent from the Senate floor for health reasons of one sort another this year.

The party holds a razor-thing 50-49-1 majority.

Blumenthal tweeted that he was injured “after a fellow parade goer tripped & fell on me during the parade.”

Fellow Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy was, unsurprisingly, supportive.

Of course, not everyone on Twitter was as big of a fan as Murphy.

Blumenthal, a former U.S. Marine and Connecticut state attorney general, has been a member of the Senate since first winning election in 2010.

