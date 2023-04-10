Democratic Senator Suffers Serious Injury at Parade, Undergoes Surgery

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal received “completely successful” surgery Sunday to treat a broken leg suffered during the victory parade for the University of Connecticut Huskies celebrating their April 3 NCAA men’s basketball tournament victory.

Blumenthal, 77, said he expected to back at work next week, a statement that undoubtedly brought some relief to Democratic leadership.

Given that the party holds only a very slim Senate majority, every vote matters.

Politico noted that three other Democratic senators — California’s Dianne Feinstein, Illinois’ Dick Durbin, and Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman have all been absent from the Senate floor for health reasons of one sort another this year.

The party holds a razor-thing 50-49-1 majority.

Second, a quick update: I just got out of surgery to repair the minor fracture to my upper femur. The surgery was completely successful and the staff, docs, and everyone here at Stamford Hospital has been magnificent. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 9, 2023

I’ve already started physical therapy, but I won’t be marching in any parades for a couple of weeks—although Quinnipiac, you’d better believe I’ll still be the loudest one at your celebration! And I’m happy to report that I’m planning to be back in DC for votes next week. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 9, 2023

Blumenthal tweeted that he was injured “after a fellow parade goer tripped & fell on me during the parade.”

Fellow Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy was, unsurprisingly, supportive.

FYI after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever. https://t.co/BnAPZkCx34 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 9, 2023

Of course, not everyone on Twitter was as big of a fan as Murphy.

This is the most ‘blumenthal” thing ever: pic.twitter.com/UW5MsnHgNW — Dr. RightWired, Super Ultra Mega MAGA Magnifico (@FightingIdiocy) April 9, 2023

The most Blumenthal thing ever would actually be if it didn’t happen and he said it did. — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) April 9, 2023

Very gracious of you!

As one of his constituents I feel professional pain would be more to my liking

Murphy propping him up as some kind of Superman makes me want to🤮 — S Michelle King (@Michell51646961) April 10, 2023

Just like ‘Nam !!! — GoGuardians (@JPBPhilanthropy) April 9, 2023

Blumenthal, a former U.S. Marine and Connecticut state attorney general, has been a member of the Senate since first winning election in 2010.

