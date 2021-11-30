The Supreme Court will hear opening arguments on Wednesday in a case that poses a direct threat to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

The case — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — examines the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy except where there is a medical emergency or severe fetal abnormality.

Roe v. Wade, on the other hand, allows abortion up to about 24 weeks, or when a fetus can survive outside of the womb, after which states may regulate or prohibit the procedure.

As the court prepares to hear the Dobbs case, some Democrats have been practically threatening chaos if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire warned Monday that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, a “revolution” could follow.

During a virtual event featuring that state’s House and Senate delegations, Adam Sexton, a reporter from WMUR-TV, asked about the abortion case.

“I hope the Supreme Court is listening to the people of the United States because — to go back to Adam Sexton’s question — I think if you want to see a revolution, go ahead, outlaw Roe v. Wade and see what the response is of the public, particularly young people,” Shaheen said, according to Fox News. “Because I think that will not be acceptable to young women or young men.”

.@SenatorShaheen on new abortion restrictions going into effect in N.H. & the upcoming Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case: “I think if you want to see a revolution, go ahead, outlaw Roe v. Wade and see what the response is…” #NHPolitics #WMUR pic.twitter.com/O7weoVuOSk — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) November 29, 2021

Her threat of a Supreme Court ruling leading to a “revolution” was criticized by many on social media.

Threatening the Supreme Court with “revolution” in the Dobbs case is grossly irresponsible and wrong – this is another deliberate attempt by a Democrat Senator to intimidate the Court and undermine the constitutional separation of powers https://t.co/qLhLmJKHvv — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 30, 2021

Sen. Shaheen is the latest member to issue a warning to the justices that they risk “revolution” if they rule against Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/i92GZlfgqE Such veiled threats are meant to influence how justices interpret the Constitution…https://t.co/d4OnVktK4N — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 30, 2021

LOOK who’s making threats: “I hope the Supreme Court is listening to the people of the United States because – … – I think if you want to see a revolution go ahead, outlaw Roe v. Wade and see what the response is of the public, particularly young people,” Shaheen said…. @GOP — Michael Del Camp (@ItaloSuave) November 30, 2021

Shaheen also issued a statement about the case on Monday, albeit with less-inflammatory language.

“I’ve lived the consequences of the pre-Roe era — I had friends in college who were forced to seek dangerous back alley abortions because women across the country were denied access to critical family planning services,” she said. “We cannot allow Republican lawmakers to turn back the clock on women’s reproductive health and rights, which is precisely what the Mississippi case seeks to do. It is time to sound the alarm.

“Roe v. Wade isn’t just a decision that impacts women, their health and their financial security — it also impacts generations of families.”

New Hampshire passed a law this year banning abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy. The new law also requires every woman seeking an abortion to have an ultrasound. Abortion providers who violate this law can face up to seven years in jail, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.

During the same event where Shaheen threatened a “revolution,” Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster criticized the New Hampshire abortion law.

“If you don’t like a mandate about masks or vaccines, how about a mandate for pregnancy? This governor would mandate that a woman carry a baby to term even if that fetus has died. It’s just truly extraordinary. And it’s a major step backwards,” Kuster said, according to NHPR-FM.

In addition to Shaheen and Kuster’s fierce opposition to pro-life legislation, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan also criticized the Mississippi law.

Hassan said the law was “a direct attack on decades of precedent” and that “the Supreme Court should not put government in front of women’s most personal, difficult, and complicated health care decisions,” Fox News reported.

Shaheen is not the only Democrat to hint at violent retribution if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

In 2020, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made threatening comments to Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — both appointees of then-President Donald Trump — about what would happen to them if they voted to overturn the 1973 abortion decision.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said during an abortion rights rally in front of the Supreme Court.

WATCH: Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer threatens U.S. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions!”pic.twitter.com/e1qKzocJDj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 4, 2020

This threat was addressed by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said in a statement as he specifically addressed Schumer’s comments.

“All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”

