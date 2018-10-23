SECTIONS
Politics US News World News
Print

Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

By Jack Davis
at 11:06am
Print

A Democratic senator criticized President Donald Trump for his call to block a caravan of migrants from reaching the United States and said the United States should help the mass of people moving northward through Mexico.

Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland was interviewed on CNN Tuesday.

The caravan started off with about 1,600 people when it left Honduras. It later swelled to 4,000 when it reached Mexico. Although Honduran officials said 2,000 people gave up heading north and turned back, the size of the caravan has grown as it moves through Mexico. It currently numbers about 7,000 people, CNN reported.

TRENDING: National Emergency: Trump Alerts the Military on Migrant Caravan

Cardin said the U.S. needs to invest more in stabilizing Central America and that the thousands trekking northward deserve assistance.

Trump, however, had already addressed that point Monday during a White House press availability, according to a White House media pool report.

“Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador — they’re paid a lot of money,” the president said. “Every year, we give them foreign aid. And they did nothing for us. Nothing. They did nothing for us. So we give them tremendous amounts of money. You know what it is; you cover it all the time: hundreds of millions of dollars. They, like a lot of others, do nothing for our country.”

“I don’t know what’s going on with Mexico. I guess it looks like the people are walking right through the middle of Mexico, so I’m not exactly thrilled there either,” Trump added.

Should we really be helping the migrant caravan?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Cardin called for an entirely different approach than Trump’s call to stop the migrants before they reach the U.S.

“The people that are in this caravan, many are in desperate situations. It’s a humanitarian need — the United States should be out there to try to help. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they can come live in America, but we certainly should not be using the language the president is in regards to the caravan,” he said.

“But when people are desperately showing up at our border, they should have a receptive audience from the United States to try to deal with their needs. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they can come and live in America, but it does mean that we have a process to deal with people who are at risk,” Cardin said.

Trump has said that criminals, drug dealers and other undesirable individuals have mingled with those in the caravan seeking a better life.

“You’re going to find MS-13, you’re going to find Middle Eastern, you’re going to find everything. And guess what? Were not allowing them in our country. We want safety. We want safety,” Trump said Monday.

RELATED: CNN Analyst: ‘Much More Likely’ Trump Is Paying for Caravan than Soros

Cardin said Trump is “not telling the truth about the caravan,” CNS News reported.

“So he has made a case by misstating the facts in order to get Americans to believe in a nationalist strategy rather than being more universal in dealing with humanitarian needs,” Cardin said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Beto O'Rourke speaks on stage during the Willie Nelson concert in support of his campaign for U.S. Senate.Gary Miller / Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

Peter Hasson

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shot

AP Caves, Changes Headline About Migrant Caravan After Leftist Outrage

Jack Davis

Thousands of people in a migrant caravan walk into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border Sunday near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.John Moore / Getty Images

Homeland Security Sends Grave Warning About Migrant Caravan

Jason Hopkins

U.S. senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks with volunteers in Phoenix.Matt York / AP Photo

New York Times Poll Spells Trouble for Kyrsten Sinema

Jack Davis

CNN / screen shot

CNN Reporter Hit with Tear Gas While Reporting on Migrant Caravan

Dick Morris

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Oct. 19, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona.Matt York / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Trump’s Base Returns in Nick of Time

Jack Davis

Judge Jeanine PirroFox News screen shot

‘This is Not a Right or Left Issue’ — Judge Jeanine Demands Military Action for Caravan

Dick Morris

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to media about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018.Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Dems Repeating GOP Mistakes of 1998

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.