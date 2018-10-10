Democratic Senator Turns on Hillary Clinton Over Civility Comments – ‘That’s Ridiculous’

Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota rejected comments made by former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton who said Democrats “cannot be civil” in dealing with their opponents.

Clinton made her comments to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour earlier this week following the confirmation and swearing in of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” Clinton said in a shot at Republicans.

Heitkamp, meanwhile, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday that she thinks Clinton’s comments are “ridiculous.”

TRENDING: Antifa Shut Down Major Intersection, Threaten Citizens with Violence If They Don’t Obey

“That’s ridiculous,” the North Dakota Democrat told Cooper. “I mean, I can’t imagine how you get anything done if you don’t bring civility back into politics, and that goes for both sides.

“I hope that we can find common ground in this country that sexual assault is more prominent than people thought it was.”

During her interview with Amanpour, Clinton suggested civility could be reintroduced into politics if Democrats “are fortunate enough” to win back the House and/or the Senate.

“When you’re dealing with an ideological party that is driven by the lust for power, that is funded by corporate interests who want a government that does its bidding, you can be civil but you can’t overcome what they intend to do unless you win elections,” Clinton said.

Do you agree with Heitkamp about Clinton? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

What both Clinton and Heitkamp did agree on was their objection to the hotly disputed confirmation and of Kavanaugh.

Clinton compared the president’s swearing-in ceremony for Kavanaugh on Monday to a “political rally” that “further undermined the image and integrity of the court.”

Following the confirmation of Kavanaugh, Clinton said that her husband told her that “Democrats have to be tougher.”

“Bill had to be incredibly strong — first to get elected, then to get re-elected and to survive,” she said. “And it was not easy by any means, obviously.”

Democrat @SenatorHeitkamp tells @AndersonCooper she made the politically perilous decision decided to vote against Kavanaugh after viewing his testimony with the volume down. "I watched it with the sound off…. What I saw was someone who was angry, someone who was aggressive." pic.twitter.com/LbBKrYkI61 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 10, 2018

RELATED: The New Face of the Democratic Party: Mob Rule

Heitkamp, who had previously planned to vote for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, changed her opinion on Kavanaugh following the hearing into the accusations made against him.

Heitkamp told Cooper that she had a change of heart and voted against the judge after watching the testimony of both Ford and Kavanaugh, with the sound off, looking at their mannerisms and Kavanaugh’s demeanor.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.