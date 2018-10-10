SECTIONS
Democratic Senator Turns on Hillary Clinton Over Civility Comments – ‘That’s Ridiculous’

By Savannah Pointer
at 1:19pm
Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota rejected comments made by former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton who said Democrats “cannot be civil” in dealing with their opponents.

Clinton made her comments to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour earlier this week following the confirmation and swearing in of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” Clinton said in a shot at Republicans.

Heitkamp, meanwhile, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday that she thinks Clinton’s comments are “ridiculous.”

TRENDING: Broadway Star Launches Attack on Christians, ‘No Different from Al-Qaida’

“That’s ridiculous,” the North Dakota Democrat told Cooper. “I mean, I can’t imagine how you get anything done if you don’t bring civility back into politics, and that goes for both sides.

“I hope that we can find common ground in this country that sexual assault is more prominent than people thought it was.”

During her interview with Amanpour, Clinton suggested civility could be reintroduced into politics if Democrats “are fortunate enough” to win back the House and/or the Senate.

“When you’re dealing with an ideological party that is driven by the lust for power, that is funded by corporate interests who want a government that does its bidding, you can be civil but you can’t overcome what they intend to do unless you win elections,” Clinton said.

What both Clinton and Heitkamp did agree on was their objection to the hotly disputed confirmation and of Kavanaugh.

Clinton compared the president’s swearing-in ceremony for Kavanaugh on Monday to a “political rally” that “further undermined the image and integrity of the court.”

Following the confirmation of Kavanaugh, Clinton said that her husband told her that “Democrats have to be tougher.”

“Bill had to be incredibly strong — first to get elected, then to get re-elected and to survive,” she said. “And it was not easy by any means, obviously.”

RELATED: Former Obama Admin Official Says He’ll ‘Likely’ Run for President in 2020

Heitkamp, who had previously planned to vote for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, changed her opinion on Kavanaugh following the hearing into the accusations made against him.

Heitkamp told Cooper that she had a change of heart and voted against the judge after watching the testimony of both Ford and Kavanaugh, with the sound off, looking at their mannerisms and Kavanaugh’s demeanor.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

