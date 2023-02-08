Democratic Senator Wears Creepy Pin to Biden's State of the Union - Did You See It?

A Democratic senator used President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night to send a disgusting political message to the nation.

The senator in question is Ed Markey of Massachusetts, who wore a pin that said “Abortion” to the president’s speech — with the first “O” in “abortion” having a heart-shaped hole in it, signifying his apparent love of the slaughter of unborn children.

Markey said on Twitter that he received the pin from Planned Parenthood and declared, “Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right.”

I’m wearing my abortion pin from @PPFA to tonight’s State of the Union address. Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right. pic.twitter.com/ZfNj5OEZcj — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 8, 2023

Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania followed suit. She posted a photo of her abortion pin being placed under one representing support for Ukraine.

“I say the word, I wear the word,” Dean wrote. “Abortion care is health care. Abortion care saves lives.”

I say the word, I wear the word. Abortion care is health care. Abortion care saves lives. pic.twitter.com/rGO1kcIDBo — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) February 7, 2023

Naturally, many people lambasted them for trying to spread this sick message.

SICK. pic.twitter.com/HNrwq7lEmm — SBA Pro-Life America | 72% 🇺🇸 support 15 weeks (@sbaprolife) February 8, 2023

Disgusting. How can taking a life save lives. — Mary McCarthy (@marymjupiter) February 8, 2023

You’re not just wearing an “abortion pin”…you’re wearing a 👉🏾❤️abortion pin indicating that you LOVE abortion. You are an evil depraved man. — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) February 8, 2023

What kind of sick person loves killing babies? — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 8, 2023

Killing isn’t health care. Babies in the womb are valuable human beings! — micaiah bilger (@micaiah157) February 7, 2023

Democrat man wears pin showing his love of abortion, which violently ends human life in the mother’s womb. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 8, 2023

People are right to call this out. Abortion is a barbaric procedure that ends a human life, and there is no reason it should ever be celebrated, especially by the country’s leaders.

This should remind us also of just how deeply evil has set into the current Democratic Party, which is obsessed with protecting the “right” of a woman to kill her unborn child.

To further clarify the fact that the Democrats are completely consumed by abortion, Biden — often described as a “devout Catholic” — has repeatedly promised to codify Roe v. Wade and to veto any legislation that put restrictions on abortion.

This was not the only political fashion statement Democrats made during the State of the Union address. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus wore “1870” pins in an anti-police gesture. According to PolitiFact, that refers to the year police officers in Philadelphia killed Henry Truman in the first documented police killing of an unarmed black man.

Many Democrats, it seems, decided to use the occasion of the president’s speech to further their attacks on the brave men and women of law enforcement and celebrate the killing of the unborn.

Markey and Dean, along with many others in their party, no longer try to hide their embrace of abortion behind words like “choice” and “safe, legal and rare.” Instead, they are coming out and announcing their love of the murderous procedure.

It is time that all decent Americans stood up and said “no” to this barbarity. We need to build a culture that truly values life.

