Share
News

Democratic Senator and His Wife Indicted in Federal Corruption Case

 By Johnathan Jones  September 22, 2023 at 8:44am
Share

Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey was indicted on federal bribery charges on Friday morning following a yearlong corruption investigation.

In a federal indictment obtained by CNN, the senator and his wife, Nadine Mendendez, are both accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in bribes in exchange for using the senator’s “‘power and influence.”

The alleged crimes took place from 2018 until last year, the Justice Department said.



The couple are accused of accepting bribes from three New Jersey businessmen, one with an alleged connection to the Egyptian government.

Trending:
GOP Senator Gets Big Win After Months-Long Stand-Off with Schumer

The three men accused of paying the couple were named in the indictment as Will Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes.

Each of the three is charged in the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services fraud.

Menendez and his wife are each charged with corruption, accepting bribes and conspiracy.

It is alleged the senator was bribed by the three businessmen with a car, cash, gold and other goods, including mortgage payments.

Should lawmakers convicted of corruption face harsher punishment?

The DOJ executed a search warrant at the Democrat’s home last year, the federal government said.

The 39-page indictment included images of stacks of cash that investigators said were stuffed inside jackets that were hanging in the lawmaker’s closet.

In total, it is alleged that a sum of $486,461 in cash was found on the premises.

Related:
Trump Kicks Off Arraignment Day by Taking Direct Aim at Special Counsel Jack Smith

Investigators also said they seized almost $80,000 in cash and other items from a safe deposit box that allegedly belonged to the couple.

Per the indictment, Menendez used his influence to protect Uribe and Diabes by recommending a prosecutor in a case involving the latter who he believed would be easily influenced.

It is also alleged the senator, who is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, provided “substantial military aid to Egypt” by giving away sensitive information and grants to the country’s military.

The indictment alleges that Menendez “provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt,” including by supporting the authorization of arms sales to the country.

Friday was not the first time the senator has been charged with corruption. In 2015, Menendez went on trial for allegedly accepting improper gifts.

The jury could not reach a verdict in the case, and it was not retried by prosecutors.

Menendez had not yet commented on the indictment Friday morning.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Why Are Governments, News Outlets and Social Media Giants Targeting Russell Brand?
Coach Sanders Says Midgame Talk with Player About His Father Made Huge Impact on Game
Big-City Mayor, a Long-Time Democrat, Says America Needs More Republicans, Then Switches Parties
Democratic Senator and His Wife Indicted in Federal Corruption Case
Devastating Market Explosion That Zelenskyy Blamed on Russia Was Actually Caused by Ukraine, New Evidence Indicates
See more...

Conversation