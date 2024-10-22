Democratic Senators Take Action Against McDonald's Just a Day After Trump's Visit

Something smells fishy here … and it’s not the Filet-O-Fish.

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump — the Republican presidential nominee — dropped by a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania for a well-received campaign stop and photo-op amid a whirlwind weekend of activity in the key swing state.

(Well, mostly well-received campaign stop.)

Less than 24 hours after Trump’s pit stop at McDonald’s, a trio of Democratic senators are suddenly taking umbrage with the ubiquitous fast food chain.

Coincidence? Perhaps.

But that doesn’t make it any less eyebrow-raising.

In a snide letter sent Monday, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (of course), Robert Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania, and Ron Wyden of Oregon directly addressed Chris Kempczinski, president and CEO of McDonald’s, about what the letter called “concern regarding increases in fast food prices over the last several years.”

Of note, “the last several years” would just about fully entail the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — and all of the Bidenomics/Kamalanomics that would come with those two, but I digress.

“We write with concern regarding increases in fast food prices over the last several years and seeking information regarding McDonald’s pricing decisions,” the three senators wrote.

Do you eat at McDonald's? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 57% (2465 Votes) No: 43% (1831 Votes)

Then, in a bid to nuke its own narrative, the three brilliant Democrats admitted that McDonald’s pricing issues are hardly unique to it.

“While McDonald’s is not the only fast food restaurant that has increased prices significantly in recent years, its dominant market position as the largest fast food chain in the United States has an outsize impact on American consumers,” the senators continued.

Ah, so they’re punishing a company for its success. Gotta love that equity, right?

“While working families are trying to make ends meet, McDonald’s and its corporate counterparts have continued to grow their profits,” the senators said, explaining how most at-profit corporations are operating under Biden’s gross mismanagement of the economy.

The entire letter, which can be read here, needles Kempczinski and his company on a myriad of topics.

“Earlier this summer, in an effort to combat lagging sales, McDonald’s announced a $5 Meal Deal,” the senators probed. “Although initially introduced as a limited-time offer, [McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger] recently said the company is extending the deal because its availability has helped shift ‘sentiment towards the brand around value and affordability.’

“Apart from the $5 Meal Deal, has McDonald’s lowered prices on individual menu items? If no, please explain why not.”

Um, what? Even setting aside the suspicious timing of this inquiry, in what world do United States senators have the right to bother a private business — no matter how large or successful it may be — about things as granular as the business decisions around a $5 deal?

God certainly hasn’t given them that right, and neither has the Constitution. No, this is just another egregiously naked example of Democrats lusting for power via borderline unconstitutional government overreach.

It’s gross, it’s dictatorial, and its exactly what the Democrats love accusing Trump of doing so much.

In other words: They’re hypocrites, the lot of them.

Keep in mind, the above rant is all assuming that this attack on the Golden Arches wasn’t done with malicious intent due to Trump’s photo-op.

But if it was? The deep state swamp is more scared of Trump than anyone could’ve imagined.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.