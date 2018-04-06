Democratic Socialist Students at Liberal University Demand Police Disarm

Democratic socialist students at a New York university are demanding that campus police disarm, according to a Thursday report.

Stony Brook University’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter published a four-page manifesto claiming that university President Samuel Stanley “has the capacity to revoke firearms from the possession of university police,” reported Campus Reform.

“It has been empirically demonstrated that university police are ineffective in the use of firearms, regardless of the quality of training,” the campus group argued.

“Furthermore, the militarization of university police promotes confrontation through violence, as opposed to social engagement, as the solution to mass shootings in America,” it said.

“Armed police create an environment of coercion, not consent,” alleged the students.

Stony Brook’s Students for Justice in Palestine, Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance and College Democrats joined with the Young Democratic Socialists in a March 28 campus march for gun control, according to The Statesman.

Unlike other groups, the College Democrats did not demand the disarming of the campus police.

Do you think campus police should be disarmed? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Instead, they requested active shooter training for students and police.

“It’s ridiculous that an on-campus organization would demand radical change to make our campus less safe from criminals with guns,” Stony Brook College Republicans President Fuad Farque told Campus Reform.

“I hope anyone with an iota of common sense can see that the blanket threat they gave to the administration is a dangerous one,” Farque said.

UNTIL THE ❄❄❄ NEED RESCUING Democratic Socialist Students Demand Campus Police Disarm https://t.co/YhPl6VBQpI — Nah🇺🇸Baby🇺🇸Nah (@NahBabyNah) April 6, 2018

The Young Democratic Socialists threatened to tell prospective Stony Brook students that the university treated students as a group to occupy instead of serve, if the school did not meet their demands.

RELATED: Federal Agency That Can Jail Gun Owners for Extra Gun Parts Loses 26 Weapons

“University Police Officers receive extensive firearms and active shooter training, respond to all emergencies on campus, and play an integral role in keeping our campus safe,” a university spokesman told Campus Reform.

“That said, Stony Brook University embraces the constitutional freedom of speech and thought, whether we agree or disagree with a particular view,” the spokesman said.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.