The Democratic Party continues to struggle with internal issues and divisions that have fractured it beyond recognition as socialist candidates fight among each other while pushing out moderates entirely.

There are currently three major issues facing Democrats that have created a civil war within a civil war.

The first is a lack of moderate voices. Any so-called moderates still left standing are moderates in name only, like James Talarico in Texas, Rob Sand in Iowa, or Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who ran down the middle but is governing her state like California.

The second issue is the party’s willingness to normalize socialism. The rise of candidates like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York during the 2018 midterms, and other “Squad” members, left the door open for fringe thinking and highly partisan talking points.

This created an environment where Democrats seeking bipartisanship or moderation, like Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, felt the wrath of liberal lawmakers and got roasted by mainstream media outlets for daring to work across the aisle.

The third and most recent problem is the division between AOC acolytes and the new kids in town, the Democratic Socialists of America. Examples include New York City’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Ironically, the DSA doesn’t think AOC’s political platform goes far enough, despite her rhetoric about taxing the rich, the “Green New Deal,” giving Medicare to all, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and more.

Has the DSA already reached its peak level of influence? Yes No

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Axios published a report on Sunday about a potential presidential run by AOC, but cited “long-simmering divisions” within the DSA that could lead to further schisms down the road.

“The socialism movement’s leaders are increasingly at odds over who should speak for them, what policies they stand for — and whether to support AOC, whom some dismiss as more establishment than insurgent,” the article pointed out.

The DSA’s Marxist-Leninist-Maoist Caucus posted a letter that said it would reject “any effort to present [AOC] as the future presidential standard-bearer for DSA, or for the broader socialist movement.”

“AOC’s record demonstrates a consistent pattern of opportunism,” the group added.

Axios also cited a DSA platform published in July that had insane proposals in it — like abolishing the Senate, defunding the Department of War, and “abolishing the police and prison system.”

In August, it issued a statement honoring Fidel Castro while slamming the Trump administration for committing “genocide” against Cuba.

AOC, who reportedly renewed her DSA membership recently, is now treading lightly during media interviews and was even forced to disavow certain socialist stances. She knows that a far-left agenda won’t play well in key swing states and is now attempting to backtrack.

During an interview with ABC News earlier this month, she was asked if she’s still a DSA member, to which she replied “of the New York City chapter,” and claimed she had no connection to the national organization.

When pushed to explain the difference between the two, she compared it to being part of a “local union” chapter, but failed to elaborate, appearing uncomfortable at host Jonathan Karl’s aggressive questioning.

Karl kept at it, however, and read some of the positions being pushed by the DSA — like granting mass amnesty, defunding the Pentagon, closing overseas military bases, taking over private industry, and enacting a complete reorganization of the three branches of government.

Rather than addressing those points, AOC tried going after Trump, but Karl pushed back again, asking, “Are those positions you support?”

“No, but I think that this is a free country, everyone can have all sorts of beliefs, and they can organize around them and you’re free to do what you like and you know, have conversations with your neighbors,” she replied. “But my job as an elected official is to guarantee healthcare in America. And that’s what I’m focused on and that’s what I seek to do.”

Ironically, AOC is being forced to abandon some of the very sentiments that elevated her profile. Because her party has become so radical, she’s now considered part of the establishment.

This infighting is also one of the main reasons that Democrats don’t have a clear leader to take up their mantle in 2028.

Democratic Party leaders must start looking inward and decide what kind of vision they’re going to offer America. If they fail to moderate and don’t come back to the center, they could be in for a big surprise come November and beyond.

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