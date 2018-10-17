Democratic Staffer Calls for More Violence After Two GOP Candidates Physically Attacked

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has been suspended in the wake of a threatening social media post about the aftermath of upcoming midterm elections.
Some Republicans in the state, however, say the comment should cost him his job.
As The Washington Free Beacon reported, William Davis shared a Facebook status suggesting Democrats would take the GOP “to the guillotine” after Election Day.
Advertisement - story continues below
He was suspended for a week after party officials learned of the post.
Jennifer Carnahan, who chairs the state’s Republican Party, said the threats of violence are already prevalent enough without added fuel by party operatives.
TRENDING: The Anti-Trump Riots Are a Smoke Screen. The Real Goal: Eliminate the Electoral College
“The overt hatred and violence that has become prevalent from many Democrats towards Republicans in recent times is unlawful, unacceptable, and downright scary,” she said.
Acknowledging that Americans have the right to free speech, Carnahan said she believes “these words and actions by the left have gone too far,” arguing that Davis “should have been terminated immediately.”
Advertisement - story continues below
As the Free Beacon reported, the staffer’s post also came after news of two recent physical altercations between GOP elected officials or candidates and political activists.
State Rep. Sarah Anderson described an “insane” encounter with a man after she said she witnessed him vandalizing Republican campaign signs.
Has political rhetoric become too heated in America?
“He was charging at me, saying, ‘Why don’t you go kill yourself?'” she recalled. “To have someone physically coming after you and attacking you is just disheartening.”
She said the man punched her in the arm during the exchange and did not leave her alone until she managed to get to her vehicle and drive away.
Advertisement - story continues below
Shane Mekeland, a Republican pursuing his first state legislature bid, said he was left with lasting memory loss after a violent critic’s sucker punch gave him a concussion.
“I was so overtaken by surprise and shock and if this is the new norm, this is not what I signed up for,” he said.
Mekeland agreed with others in his party who felt Davis should have faced more serious consequences for his post.
Advertisement - story continues below
“He’s a political staffer so you’d think if anybody should know boundaries, I think that’d be it,” the candidate said.
Anderson has pledged that she will not be cowed into inaction because of increased threats.
“I refuse to be bullied and intimidated,” she said, expressing a commitment to meeting constituents over the next three weeks.
“You can’t let this stop you from reaching out and talking to voters,” Anderson said.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.