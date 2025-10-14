Democratic Star Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump's Actions Satanic at Same Time Israeli Hostages Reunite with Families

Well, here’s a first for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, which is almost never a good thing to have to utter: A woman who once threatened to start a fight in a House committee meeting and says we need illegal immigrants because we don’t have black slaves anymore is calling peace between Israel and Hamas “diabolical” since it was brokered by President Donald Trump and he’s cracked down on illegal immigration.

In further proof that the Texas Democrat’s actions need to be witnessed to be believed — and are not believed even then — Crockett decided that the Trump-brokered end of hostilities in Gaza was a cause to attack Trump, which led to (not unpredictably) a bit of backlash.

The ceasefire, which went into effect Monday, was “the end of a war” and “the end of an age of terror and death,” Trump said in a speech before the Israeli Knesset, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East,” he added.

Under the terms of the agreement, the last remaining living hostages taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks — 20 in all — were released to Israel.

In addition, Hamas will hand over control of the Gaza Strip to a multinational body, although the makeup of that coalition has yet to be fully proposed or negotiated.

Perhaps Hamas does prove more difficult to extricate from the government of the Palestinian Authority than anticipated, but this does really look like the end of the line for them. In any case, for the foreseeable future, it’s the end of the line for the war they started — and they’ve been completely, totally, and thoroughly wiped out and humiliated. On the last count, so have their enablers in Congress, who are mostly progressive Democrats.

Crockett, surprisingly, hasn’t been one of the louder enablers of the terrorists — but, being an embarrassment in virtually every other department, she decided to call Trump ending a war and getting hostages returned satanic because … um, she doesn’t like his other policies.

“Raising hell at home & then pretending to be the President of Peace is diabolical,” Crockett said on social media after the Knesset speech.

Raising hell at home & then pretending to be the President of Peace is diabolical. — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) October 13, 2025

Crockett is unclear what “hell” is being raised at home, and she’s been less active on social media over the past few months than she’s been in the past. What we do know is that she blames him for the government shutdown, for redrawing congressional maps, for getting Jimmy Kimmel temporarily suspended, for arresting illegal immigrants, etc., etc.

However, this is coming from Jasmine Crockett. Just in case you haven’t listened to the full Crockett discography, here’s a greatest hits album.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Rep. Crockett threatening GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia:

This is Jasmine Crockett, an actual congresswoman from Texas, making Marjorie Taylor Greene look like a class act. pic.twitter.com/BTThXUOEWU — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 17, 2024

Rep. Crockett implying we need illegal immigrants as slaves when speaking before a black congregation because “we done picking cotton“:

NEW: Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggests the United States needs illegal immigrants because “we done picking cotton.” Crockett made the argument that the U.S. needs immigrants for farming while speaking at Grace Baptist Church in Connecticut. “So I had to go around the country and… pic.twitter.com/DUEZ4PskEg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2025

Rep. Crockett calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair because he’s paralyzed, “Governor Hot Wheels“:

🚨WATCH: Rep. JASMINE CROCKETT calls Texas Governor Greg Abbott “Governor Hot Wheels.” Abbott is paralyzed below the waist and has used a wheelchair for over 40 years. pic.twitter.com/JCZOSYF8oM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2025

Rep. Crockett saying that Democrats bring “a butter knife to a real fight,” an implication that it’s time to bring out real knives:

Crockett: I can’t say why my colleagues are acting the way that they are. I can say that the American people are tired of us bringing a butter knife to a real fight pic.twitter.com/6K5Y3NS65f — Acyn (@Acyn) December 3, 2024

Rep. Crockett criticizing Trump for striking Hamas sponsor Iran because he didn’t “holla” at her first:

JUST IN: Rep. Jasmine Crockett is fuming that President Trump didn’t “holla” at her to ask for her permission to strike Iran. “I am a black woman in America who just happens to be educated enough to know what the law is.” “If you Google war and authority and Constitution,… pic.twitter.com/vzof3yBuoJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2025

And here we have an Israeli hostage released Monday by Hamas being reunited with his girlfriend:

Former hostage Noa Argamani reunited with her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, after his release from Gaza. The couple were kidnapped from the Nova Festival on Oct 7th 2023. She was freed in a rescue operation in 2024. Avinatan was released today after 2 years in captivity. pic.twitter.com/uWQM7dS5y3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 13, 2025

An Israeli hostage released Monday by Hamas being reunited with his mother:

🚨Israel: In an emotional reunion, the mother of Matan Zangauker, who was held hostage by Hamas for 738 days, embraced her son after his release. The heartfelt moment has touched viewers worldwide, symbolizing relief and hope amid ongoing tensions. pic.twitter.com/DxUomQ5sGc — Nation Today (@NationToday360) October 13, 2025

Another emotional Israeli hostage release video:

Best friends Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa Dalal were held hostage together and are now reunited after release 🥹🙌🏼💝 pic.twitter.com/BIyoDwuetg — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) October 13, 2025

Satanic stuff, this. Thanks, Rep. Crockett. You’re sure modeling peaceable behavior that unites the world. If only “Gov. Hot Wheels” and that “bleach blonde bad built butch body” colleague you basically threatened during a hearing would get it together and realize that.

This is one of the rising stars in the Democratic Party, mind you, and certainly the face of its intransigent wing — the wing that’s basically responsible for keeping the government shut down. In other words, Trump has just cinched one of the most incredible peace agreements in modern geopolitical history, and one of the Democrats’ most beloved figures says what he’s doing is evil.

The Jasmine Crocketts of the world cannot be worked with. What they want is death and destruction — and they’ll be satisfied by nothing less, so long as the current resident of the White House looks bad. If the Democrats and Republicans cannot unite in censuring this woman for calling peace “demonic,” there’s no hope for bipartisanship of any kind.

