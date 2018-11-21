Poll Reveals Pelosi Is Major Favorite Among Dem Voters To Return as Speaker of the House

Democratic voters heavily prefer House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi reclaim her role as speaker of the House when the Democrats take back leadership, according to a poll released Wednesday.

A Politico-Morning Consult survey showed that 48 percent of voters who registered as Democrats would like to see the California congresswoman in the speakership position.

Twenty-two percent of such voters oppose.

However, only 27 percent of all voters, regardless of party affiliation, believe Pelosi should be made speaker.

Forty-three percent believe someone else should lead the party.

Pelosi served as the speaker of the House from 2007 until 2011, the only woman to ever hold that position.

She has announced she will be running for re-election to the leadership role, which would make her only the seventh individual to return to the speakership on non-consecutive terms if elected.

The survey also showed that Pelosi’s favorability was underwater with less than one-third of total voters viewing her favorably.

Only 29 percent of registered voters had a favorable opinion of the minority leader, while 46 percent view her unfavorably.

A host of Democratic congressmen and congressmen-elect have expressed their opposition to Pelosi.

Even so, she has stated that she is “100 percent” confident she’ll become the next speaker.

“I will be the speaker of the People’s House,” Pelosi said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo earlier in November.

“As we go forward we want, as I said, an open Congress, a bipartisan Congress, a unifying Congress,” Pelosi continued.

“We’re not here to divide. We’re here to unify.”

