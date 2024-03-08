The members of one of history’s most repellent ruling classes have done nothing to help Americans.

But at least female Democratic legislators know how to color coordinate so that we all understand how wonderful they are.

In a throwback to virtue-signaling shenanigans from Donald Trump’s presidency, Democratic women appeared at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Thursday wearing all white.

Over the years, participants have given various explanations for the spectacle, all of which involve standard liberal claptrap.

For instance, according to the U.K.’s Guardian, Democratic women appeared “all dressed in suffragette white” at Trump’s 2019 SOTU Address.

One hundred years earlier, before the passage of the 19th Amendment, many women’s suffrage advocates marched in all-white outfits. Today’s privileged congressional elites, therefore, tried to cover themselves in the unearned glory that belongs only to history’s actual suffragettes.

Then, in 2020, those lawmakers repeated the stunt, this time citing the 19th Amendment’s 100th anniversary, per CNN.

But that annoying attempt at stolen valor was hardly the worst of their reasoning — nor the most honest.

In truth, Democratic women began wearing white to the SOTU to further their false narrative that Trump posed a threat to women’s rights.

In 2017 — little more than a month after Trump’s inauguration — Democratic women wore white to the president’s SOTU for reasons that had nothing to do with the suffrage amendment’s anniversary.

Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida explained.

“We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women,” Frankel said, according to CNN.

What did “progress” and “advancement” mean to Democratic women? You guessed it: abortion and support for Planned Parenthood, among other things.

On Thursday, therefore, social media users were quick to notice and denounce female Democrats for renewing their virtue-signaling stunt.

In fact, images of those self-important women appeared on the social media platform X even before Biden began speaking.

“I regret to inform you that the Democrat women are all wearing white again,” one user posted, along with a photo that mercifully showed only the backs of most female Democratic legislators’ heads.

I regret to inform you that the Democrat women are all wearing white again pic.twitter.com/fcMwJ6a0dg — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 8, 2024

The pro-life news outlet LifeNews.com posted a photo from the gallery level that showed dozens of white-clad Democratic women.

“Some radical Democrats are wearing white to show their support for abortion. They should wear red because they have blood on their hands,” an accompanying post read.

Some radical Democrats are wearing white to show their support for abortion. They should wear red because they have blood on their hands. pic.twitter.com/bAehKizMUk — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 8, 2024

As you view photos of Democratic legislators dressed in white, remember that they have done nothing for actual American women.

For instance, earlier on Thursday, the House of Representatives passed the Laken Riley Act. According to Fox News, this bill, named for a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student murdered last month, allegedly by a criminal alien, “would require federal immigration authorities to detain illegal immigrants charged with local theft or burglary,” such as Riley’s alleged killer.

How much do Democrats care about American women? Well, 170 of them voted against the Laken Riley Act.

Keep that in mind each time they try to showcase their unearned moral virtue.

