Democrats Accused of Encouraging 'Military Coup' with Coordinated Message to Armed Services Personnel

Democrats have officially taken the next logical step in their deranged, 10-year crusade against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

In a remarkable and unsettling clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, six elected Democrat legislators spoke directly to members of the U.S. military and intelligence communities.

Using language one must hear to believe, those Democrats effectively encouraged what one X user called a “military coup.”

Indeed, four members of the House of Representatives — Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Jason Crow of Colorado — joined Democratic Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona in encouraging military service members and intelligence professionals to view the sitting, duly elected Trump administration as hostile to the Constitution.

“We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now,” Slotkin said.

Meanwhile, all six Democrats took turns reading from the same script.

“Americans trust their military,” the Democrats continued. “But that trust is at risk.”

Then came a line that sane Americans have regarded as unfathomable since the 1860s.

“This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens,” the lying, reckless Democrats contended.

Of course, it cannot get much worse than that, but the Democrats tried to make it so.

“Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution,” they added. “Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home.”

How should military service members and intelligence professionals “defend this Constitution”?

“Our laws are clear,” the Democrats said. “You can refuse illegal orders.”

Then, they repeated that last line for emphasis.

“You can refuse illegal orders,” they added. “You must refuse illegal orders.” “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

Next, they feigned empathy and, in a dystopian inversion of reality, suggested that service members struggle to serve under Trump.

“We know this is hard and that it’s a difficult time to be a public servant,” they continued. “But whether you’re serving in the CIA, the Army, our Navy, [or] the Air Force, your vigilance is critical. And know that we have your back. Because now, more than ever, the American people need you. We need you to stand up for our laws, our Constitution, and who we are as Americans.”

Finally, the six troublemakers concluded with the line, “Don’t give up the ship.”

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

As one would expect, prominent conservatives and Trump supporters on X had choice words for the six Democrats.

“Leftists promoting a military coup?!” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton wrote.

Leftists promoting a military coup?! https://t.co/dYKN5W2jbm — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller accused the Democrats of “openly calling for insurrection.”

Democrat lawmakers are now openly calling for insurrection. https://t.co/HwJB9nGFXA — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 18, 2025

“This is wild. Could you imagine the outcry the left would have if the right or Trump tried this? Insanity,” former Trump campaign official Brad Parscale wrote.

Democrats actually recorded this, reviewed it, and thought: “yea this will be a good post” This is wild. Could you imagine the outcry the left would have if the right or Trump tried this? Insanity. https://t.co/jsW6O4Wmjj — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 18, 2025

Others called the Democrats’ behavior “mutiny” or “treason.”

Democrats in Congress are openly advocating mutiny by the U.S. Armed Forces They care nothing about the general welfare of the nation It’s all about “get Trump” with these imbeciles pic.twitter.com/4qgBav8fIh — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 18, 2025

BREAKING: Elected Democrats just released a video encouraging members of the military to commit treason and DEFY orders from Trump and Hegseth pic.twitter.com/Sm4calnccR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2025

Democrats, of course, have spent years setting themselves up to record a video like this.

After all, when you and your minions in the establishment media routinely slander Trump and his supporters as fascists or Nazis, eventually you will begin to believe it yourself.

Worse yet, your unhinged supporters will believe it. We saw this in demonic leftists’ gleeful reactions to the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk.

In short, Democrats still have time to step back from the precipice. Videos like this, however, suggest that they prefer political brinkmanship.

Time will tell, of course, whether Democrats push the country beyond the brink — and how much they’ll like it when they do.

