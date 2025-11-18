Share
Commentary

Democrats Accused of Encouraging 'Military Coup' with Coordinated Message to Armed Services Personnel

 By Michael Schwarz  November 18, 2025 at 3:12pm
Democrats have officially taken the next logical step in their deranged, 10-year crusade against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

In a remarkable and unsettling clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, six elected Democrat legislators spoke directly to members of the U.S. military and intelligence communities.

Using language one must hear to believe, those Democrats effectively encouraged what one X user called a “military coup.”

Indeed, four members of the House of Representatives — Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Jason Crow of Colorado — joined Democratic Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona in encouraging military service members and intelligence professionals to view the sitting, duly elected Trump administration as hostile to the Constitution.

“We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now,” Slotkin said.

Meanwhile, all six Democrats took turns reading from the same script.

“Americans trust their military,” the Democrats continued. “But that trust is at risk.”

Then came a line that sane Americans have regarded as unfathomable since the 1860s.

“This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens,” the lying, reckless Democrats contended.

Should the DOJ investigate the Democrats involved in this video?

Of course, it cannot get much worse than that, but the Democrats tried to make it so.

“Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution,” they added. “Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home.”

How should military service members and intelligence professionals “defend this Constitution”?

“Our laws are clear,” the Democrats said. “You can refuse illegal orders.”

Then, they repeated that last line for emphasis.

“You can refuse illegal orders,” they added. “You must refuse illegal orders.” “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

Next, they feigned empathy and, in a dystopian inversion of reality, suggested that service members struggle to serve under Trump.

“We know this is hard and that it’s a difficult time to be a public servant,” they continued. “But whether you’re serving in the CIA, the Army, our Navy, [or] the Air Force, your vigilance is critical. And know that we have your back. Because now, more than ever, the American people need you. We need you to stand up for our laws, our Constitution, and who we are as Americans.”

Finally, the six troublemakers concluded with the line, “Don’t give up the ship.”

As one would expect, prominent conservatives and Trump supporters on X had choice words for the six Democrats.

“Leftists promoting a military coup?!” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton wrote.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller accused the Democrats of “openly calling for insurrection.”

“This is wild. Could you imagine the outcry the left would have if the right or Trump tried this? Insanity,” former Trump campaign official Brad Parscale wrote.

Others called the Democrats’ behavior “mutiny” or “treason.”

Democrats, of course, have spent years setting themselves up to record a video like this.

After all, when you and your minions in the establishment media routinely slander Trump and his supporters as fascists or Nazis, eventually you will begin to believe it yourself.

Worse yet, your unhinged supporters will believe it. We saw this in demonic leftists’ gleeful reactions to the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk.

In short, Democrats still have time to step back from the precipice. Videos like this, however, suggest that they prefer political brinkmanship.

Time will tell, of course, whether Democrats push the country beyond the brink — and how much they’ll like it when they do.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
