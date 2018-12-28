Democrats Already Sending Out Job Postings Seeking Lawyers To Investigate Trump

House Democrats have already released job postings seeking lawyers and legal staff to help aid their upcoming investigations of President Donald Trump.

Democrats want legislative counsel with experience in: “criminal law, immigration law, constitutional law, intellectual property law, commercial and administrative law (including antitrust and bankruptcy), or oversight work,” according to CNN.

“They’re finding us,” Democratic Rep. Adam Smith told CNN. “There are a lot of Democratic refugees out there after the Republicans took over the House, the Senate and the White House.”

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is also seeking lawyers for “executive branch investigative counsel.”

Congressional Democrats have said they will target Trump’s tax returns, his businesses, financial dealings as well as former and current cabinet members who served under him.

One Democratic House committee posted an ad on a job board on Capitol Hill immediately following November’s midterm election. The job posting did not name a specific committee but said it will look to “conduct congressional investigations and advise on policy matters related to oversight of the executive branch,” CNN reported.

Responsibilities for the new hires would include working on subpoenas, interviews, organizing and staffing hearings and preparing specific memos. “Previous congressional or executive branch experience preferred, but candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences are encouraged to apply,” the posting reads. “Candidates must have attention to detail, excellent writing skills, excel under pressure and have a sense of humor.”

“It looks as if we’re going to take a few young people out of law school,” said former Democratic state legislator Bakari Sellers on “New Day” Friday.

Sellers also said Democrats aren’t just focused on investigations and predicted a “wide variety” of bills will hit the House Floor “in the first month or two” of the new Congress.

“So yes, we are hiring a bunch of lawyers. We will be doing a bunch of oversight. It will be, especially Elijah Cummings, will be a thorn in Donald Trump’s side,” he said. “However that will not be the only thing that Democrats will be doing because House Democrats have to do most of the work because … most of the Democrats in the Senate are running for President of the United States.”

