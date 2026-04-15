Democrats Are Already on Standby to Sue if SAVE America Act Becomes Law

Democrats in the swing state of Nevada are already preparing a lawsuit challenging the SAVE America Act if it passes the Senate and is signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The legislation would block illegals from voting, mandate in-person registration, require documentation like a birth certificate to prove citizenship to register to vote, purge voter rolls, mandate strict voter ID measures, and more.

“I think it’s a false perspective. Noncitizens voting in Nevada is not an issue,” Democratic Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar told the conservative website The Center Square in a report published Monday. “It’s a message developed by the [Trump] administration to create fear in voters, but also to intimidate people not to participate in our democratic process.”

He said the state already has a process to purge illegals from its voter rolls. However, Trump and many GOP lawmakers believe states aren’t doing enough to secure U.S. elections.

“We’re going to fight it,” Aguilar declared. “We’re already preparing for litigation against the bill, which will delay the implementation of the bill.”

He added, “The intent of that is really to push it past the election cycle so we can get through this cycle of elections in a way that is fair, that is consistent, and that also gives confidence to voters to know that they can participate without fear of penalty.”

He also claimed the “damage has already been done,” with regards to “myths and disinformation,” that have created “chaos among voters, because now voters are asking a bunch of questions like, ‘Do I need to re-register?’ ‘What do I need to do to be able to participate?’”

Despite Democratic opposition, polling has shown a huge majority of Americans support election integrity measures across a bipartisan spectrum.

A Pew Research Center survey from August 2025 found 83 percent of Americans, including 71 percent of Democrats, support requiring “all voters to show government-issued photo identification to vote.”

The SAVE America Act was passed by the GOP controlled House of Representatives by a slim margin of 218-213 back in February, with only one Democrat crossing party lines.

It has stalled in the Senate, however, causing Trump to put pressure on Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota.

The commander in chief has pushed Thune to end the Senate filibuster so Republicans can pass the bill by a simple 51-vote majority instead of passing the usual 60-vote threshold a filibuster imposes.

The rule change would allow the measure to pass with the votes of 50 senators, as Vice President J.D. Vance would serve as the tiebreaker.

There was talk last month of Thune bringing the bill to the Senate floor for a vote, and potentially requiring Democrats to participate in a “talking filibuster,” meaning lawmakers would have to hold the floor and speak continuously.

These options have been shelved since the start of the Iran conflict.

In mid-March, Trump told reporters that getting enough senators on board to get the bill through the Senate is Thune’s responsibility.

“He’s got to be a leader. He’s the leader, he’s got to get them,” Trump said. “It’s the most popular bill I’ve ever seen put before Congress.”

The news of Nevada’s lawsuit comes about two weeks after Trump signed an executive order establishing even more safeguards with respect to mail-in voting.

Officials in 23 Democratic states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit earlier this month seeking to block the directive, labeling it as unconstitutional, CBS News reported.

The lawsuit is reportedly being led by California and was filed with the U.S. district court in Massachusetts.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who is currently locked in a bitter primary battle with state Attorney General Ken Paxton, wrote a piece published in the New York Post last month outlining why he supports getting rid of the filibuster.

He blamed Democrats for political escalation and said Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York tried to nuke the filibuster in 2022 and 2024.

“My fellow conservatives and I have proudly used the 60-vote threshold to protect the country from all sorts of bad ideas and dangerous policies,” the Texas Republican explained. “But when the reality on the ground changes, leaders must take stock and adapt.”

He added that “Democrats, with their votes and statements, have already dealt the filibuster a fatal blow: The Senate rules will change eventually, whether Republicans like it or not.”

Cornyn, who has served 24 years in the Senate, explained that there are two options: “unilaterally disarm” or “stand and fight.”

Paxton said he would consider dropping out of the Senate race if Republicans wipe out the filibuster to get the SAVE America Act passed.

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