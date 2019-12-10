Democrats Announce Two Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

So now it’s official.

House Democrats on Tuesday announced their articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, an effort to remove a duly elected president from office.

According to CNN, the two articles of impeachment are “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” — which together amount to the sin of not being the president House Democrats want in the White House.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, put the charges in high-sounding rhetoric.

“It is an impeachable offense for the president to exercise the powers of his public office to obtain an improper personal benefit while ignoring or injuring the national interest,” Nadler said about “abuse of power” at a news conference on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

“That is exactly what President Trump did when he solicited and pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 presidential election.”

As to “obstruction of Congress,” Nadler said, “A president who declares himself above accountability, above the American people and above congress’ power of impeachment — which is meant to protect against threats to our democratic institutions — is the President who sees himself as above the law.”

BREAKING: Democratic leaders announce they will bring two articles of impeachment against President Trump, charging the President with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress that sets up the third impeachment of a US president in history. https://t.co/mmRK0wgn1r — CNN (@CNN) December 10, 2019

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, claimed his party had “no choice” but to pursue impeachment, according to CNN.

That kind of language will play well with Democrats and liberals who’ve been trying to find ways to undo the last presidential election ever since Trump’s victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the early hours of Nov. 9, 2016.

But it really boils down to a political contest between two parties — not at all the “high crimes and misdemeanors” envisioned by the Founding Fathers who wrote impeachment into the United States Constitution.

And many people aren’t buying it already.

The Democrats will be voted out of office this is outrageous, if there was any kind of crime it would be a bipartisan vote not just Democrats — freeamerica (@redlineharo27) December 10, 2019

This will be remembered for decades as a total mockery of the legislative system. — Loud Toilet (@loud_toilet) December 10, 2019

Seems to me they can’t make their mind up on what kind of charges to bring. Democrats just making it up as they go — NOT THE REAL CORN POP (@Auburndad2021) December 10, 2019

That last Twitter post makes an important point.

Throughout this whole process, impeachment was basically a foregone conclusion, the only question was what charges Democrats thought would stick.

They went from “quid pro quo,” which sounded serious, to “bribery,” which polled better. Now they’re down to vague complaints about the highly subjective “abusive of power” and even more subjective “obstruction of Congress.”

The rhetoric will no doubt please the radical liberal base, but it’s going to be a tough sell to the rest of the country — especially with a new presidential election less than a year away.

As one Twitter user put it:

Trump just won reelection in a Landslide. — Fake News Rehab (@FakeNewsRehab) December 10, 2019

“Trump just won reelection in a landslide,” the user wrote.

Time will tell, but this isn’t a good beginning for the Democrats.

