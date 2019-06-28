SECTIONS
Democrats Approve Health Care for All Illegal Immigrants, Trump Fires Back: ‘That’s the End of That Race!’

By Joe Setyon
Published June 27, 2019 at 7:33pm
President Donald Trump weighed in on the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate Thursday after the candidates were asked a question about free health care for illegal aliens.

“Raise your hand if your government plan would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants,” the candidates were asked.

All 10 of them raised their hands.

According to Trump, that said it all.

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare,” the president tweeted.

Should illegal aliens be provided with free health care?

“How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!” he added.

As The Wall Street Journal noted, the fact that all the candidates appeared to be in lockstep on this issue was a big change from 2016.

Last time around, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and democratic socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders supported allowing illegal aliens to buy health insurance privately, but not necessarily publicly.

That appears to have changed.

“You cannot let people who are sick, no matter where they come from, no matter what their status, go uncovered,” former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“You can’t do that, it’s just got to be taken care of, period,” he added.

According to South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, providing government health care to all illegal immigrants is “not a handout.”

“This is not about a handout. This is an insurance program,” he said. “We do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care.”

“The real problem is we shouldn’t have 11 million undocumented people with no pathway to citizenship. It makes no sense. The American people agree on what to do. This is a crazy thing.”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







