Share
News
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, speaks alongside democratic members of the Senate Budget Committee at the Capitol Thursday in Washington, D.C. Senate democrats are protesting the Senate Budget committee's confirmation of Russell T. Vought to be Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Schumer was joined by Senate Budget Committee Ranking Member Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Sen. Alex Padilla of California, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, and Sen. Patty Murray of Washington.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, speaks alongside democratic members of the Senate Budget Committee at the Capitol Thursday in Washington, D.C. Senate democrats are protesting the Senate Budget committee's confirmation of Russell T. Vought to be Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Schumer was joined by Senate Budget Committee Ranking Member Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Sen. Alex Padilla of California, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, and Sen. Patty Murray of Washington. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Democrats Boycott Trump Nominee Vote, But It Passed Anyway

 By Jack Davis  January 30, 2025 at 5:44pm
Share

The Democrats had a showy tantrum on Thursday, but Republicans got their business done regardless.

The Senate Budget Committee voted 11-0 to send the nomination of Russell Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget to the full Senate, according to The Hill.

Democrats, who found time to hold a media event denouncing Vought, boycotted the committee meeting.

The Democratic boycott was linked in part to their objections to the nominee and also to anger over an OMB memo earlier this week that proposed to freeze grant funding, pending a review of hundreds of federal grant programs.

Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio chastised Democrats who boycotted the vote, calling their action “extraordinarily juvenile.”

“This isn’t ‘High School Musical’ here. You know the serious business, United States Senate, for them to take their toys home and leave the playground is just really ridiculous. You know, these are old men. Honestly, it’s just very, very pathetic to see them doing that,” he said.

Budget Committee Chair Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he wanted a full Senate vote soon.

“We need to get on with getting the government up and running,” he said, indicating he believed Vought would be confirmed by the full Senate.

Graham was nonplussed about the Democratic boycott, according to Roll Call.

“They’re not here. They chose not to be here. It’s their right not to be here,” he said.

Last week, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which shares jurisdiction over the office with the Budget Committee, approved Vought’s nomination

Democrats denounced Vought as “clearly unfit for office,” according to The Hill.

Related:
Watch: Democratic Senator Flies Off the Handle When Tulsi Gabbard Won't Agree with Him on Ukraine and Edward Snowden

As noted by Reuters, Vought stirred opposition among panel members by saying that a 1974 law passed by Congress that claims a president cannot de-obligate funding after Congress has approved it is unconstitutional.

On Monday, an OMB memo said that funding for a long list of federal grant programs would be frozen while the Trump administration reviewed them to determine whether they were in line with the president’s priorities, according to the Associated Press.

On Wednesday, the memo was rescinded, although the White House indicated that it will still scrutinize spending programs.

“The Executive Orders issued by the President on funding reviews remain in full force and effect and will be rigorously implemented by all agencies and departments,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “This action should effectively end the court case and allow the government to focus on enforcing the President’s orders on controlling federal spending.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Chuck Todd Abruptly Exits NBC After 18 Years
Five-Year-Old Boy Dies at Medical Facility When Treatment Device Explodes
Trump Sends Ultimatum to Federal Employees Who Have Pronouns in Their Email Signature
Trump Admin Opening Investigation Into Denver School for 'Transitioning' Floor's Only Female Restroom to All-Gender Space
Appeals Court Strikes Down Longstanding Federal Gun Control Law
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation