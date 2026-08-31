Former President Barack Obama is returning to the campaign trail ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“Obama is headlining a fundraiser on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Monday for his former Attorney General Eric Holder’s organization, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, after Republicans netted at least 10 additional GOP-leaning congressional districts through early redistricting,” the Washington Examiner reported.

The 44th president’s wade back into the political fray comes as the Republican National Committee raised about $19 million in July, compared with the Democratic National Committee’s $9 million, according to The Washington Post.

Overall, the RNC has $130 million in cash on hand, compared with the DNC’s $16 million. Additionally, the latter has $17.9 million in debts.

The Examiner noted that Obama has appeared with Texas Democratic Senate and gubernatorial nominees, James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa, in addition to Iowa Democratic Senate nominee Josh Turek, this election cycle. He also appeared in television ads for Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, as well as California’s redistricting referendum last year.

Democratic Party strategist Mike Nellis told the news outlet that Obama is “one of the last few politicians with a positive approval rating throughout the country,” adding, “Most people are missing him, especially now with Trump’s approval rating being so low.”

CNN published a poll in June finding that 57 percent of Americans view him positively versus 34 percent for President Donald Trump.

Will Democrats gain House and Senate seat during the midterms? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (16 Votes) No: 93% (204 Votes)

Rasmussen’s daily presidential tracking poll has the president at 42 percent approval, up from a second-term low of 40 percent in July.

During a Fox News interview Sunday night, Trump said he will be looking to defy the history of the party holding the White House losing congressional seats in the midterms.

In recent times, only presidents Bill Clinton in 1998 and George W. Bush in 2002 beat the trend, picking with their party picking up seats in the House of Representatives in the midterms.

Trump Says He Will Take No Days Off to Help Republicans WIN the Midterms. “I’m going to go campaign like I did… when we had the presidential election. I took off 120 days, four months. Every single day I was on the trail.” We can’t let Democrats take back power. pic.twitter.com/cCnBow2S9Z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 31, 2026

That said, Trump told Fox News host Trey Gowdy, “I think we’re going to do very well because we have communists; we have a [Democratic] party that has been infiltrated by bad thought, by bad policy. I used to talk about socialism, but this isn’t socialism; this is largely communism.”

Trump offered the example of U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. “This man is out of it. This is very dangerous for our country,” he thought after watching an interview El-Sayed had with Fox News host Jesse Watters.

“Likewise, many others,” he observed.

“I think we’re going to do well,” Trump continued. “I’m going to go campaign like I did… when we had the presidential election. I took off 120 days, four months. Every single day I was on the trail.”

Trump will also be headlining a Republican midterm election convention happening in Dallas, Texas, next week, starting on Sept. 9.

BE A PART OF HISTORY!🇺🇸 The first-ever Republican Midterm Convention is coming to Dallas this September. You can sign up for the ticket lottery NOW: https://t.co/Wt5kdlRRmg pic.twitter.com/YAx2Xyc85e — Republicans (@Republicans) August 18, 2026

The Cook Political Report rates the House as about a dead heat, with 209 seats solid or leaning Republican, 205 in the Democratic column, and 21 seats listed as toss-ups. The GOP currently enjoys a narrow 219 to 212 House majority with four vacancies, three of which were held by Democrats.

On the Senate side, 35 seats are up for election. Cook rates 16 of them as solid or lean Republican, and 14 Democrat, with six toss-ups. The GOP presently has a 53 to 47 advantage in the Senate.

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