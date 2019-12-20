Democrats Call Tulsi Gabbard a 'Coward' for Refusing To Follow the Crowd on Impeachment

As a presidential candidate, Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii has shown her refusal to run with the pack, taking on former candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Hillary Clinton along the way.

On Wednesday, she showed that same independent streak, refusing to join with House Democrats in voting for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Only two other Democrats — both representing districts carried by Trump in 2016 — refused to fall in line on both articles of impeachment.

Gabbard’s stand resulted in her being attacked by progressive Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Her critics also took to Twitter and launched the #TulsiCoward hashtag.

“Today was very consequential, and to not take a stand one way or another, on a day of such great consequence to this country, I think is quite difficult,” Ocasio-Cortez said after the vote, according to the New York Post. “We are sent here to lead.”

“Whenever we have a vote, we should vote ‘yes’ and we should vote ‘no,'” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Voting ‘present’ is a very tough position to be in. To not take a stand in a moment that is so consequential, I think it’s quite difficult.”

Debate over Gabbard’s vote raged on Twitter.

I thought the GOP head-in-the-sand approach to Trump’s transgressions was the height of cowardice. I was wrong.”Present??”Your vote today was the worst kind of cop-out. No true “leader” in history was ever remembered for voting “present.”#TulsiCoward #VotePresentLikeTulsi — Ed Beebout (@EdwardBeebout) December 19, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard earned vitriolic backlash from the establishment for her sensible impeachment vote. The attacks from @neeratanden, @cmclymer, etc. & hashtags like #TulsiCoward #TulsiIsARussianAsset are hateful and unsubstantiated. New from me:https://t.co/7RpWqgakPB — Brad Polum-defender-of-mint-pods-bo (@brad_polumbo) December 19, 2019

Her wimpy “present” vote showed us what she’s about. If she felt strongly either way and had a conscious, she would have voted yes/no, she’s playing games. Why is she running as a Democrat?#SitDownTulsi #TulsiCoward #OneVoice1 https://t.co/JVIqxiRWz7 — Bonnie🇺🇸 Are you registered to vote? (@BonniBK) December 19, 2019

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is no coward! Serves in Armed Forces. Bucked both major political parties. What is cowardly is tweeting at her, calling her that from behind a keyboard or on a smartphone. She’s put her life on the line, what have you done? #TulsiCoward — Mark West (@Mark4Libertas) December 19, 2019

Do you know what I see as the biggest betrayal of the oath of office? A “Present” vote. Constituents elect you to make a decision and back it up. I will NEVER vote “Present” in Congress. True leaders take a stance. #TulsiCoward — Dennis Oglesby For Congress (@ForOglesby) December 19, 2019

Gabbard, who did not qualify for Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate but said she would not have gone if she did, issued a statement explaining her decision to reject both parties and follow her own course.

“Throughout my life, whether through serving in the military or in Congress, I’ve always worked to do what is in the best interests of our country. Not what’s best for me politically or what’s best for my political party. I have always put our country first. One may not always agree with my decision, but everyone should know that I will always do what I believe to be right for the country that I love,” she said.

“I am standing in the center and have decided to vote Present. I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing,” Gabbard added.

“I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country,” she said.

“When I cast my vote in support of the impeachment inquiry nearly three months ago, I said that in order to maintain the integrity of this solemn undertaking, it must not be a partisan endeavor. Tragically, that’s what it has been.”

“The Founders of our country made clear their concerns about impeachment being a purely partisan exercise. In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton warned against any impeachment that would merely ‘connect itself with the pre-existing factions,’ and ‘enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence, and interest on one side or on the other.’ In such cases, he said, ‘there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt,'” added Gabbard, who has said she favors censuring Trump over his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

