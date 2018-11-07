SECTIONS
Democrat Joe Manchin Wins Re-election in Trump Country After Voting To Confirm Kavanaugh

Sen. Joe Manchin celebrates at his election day victory party at the Embassy Suites on Nov. 6, 2018, in Charleston, West Virginia.Patrick Smith / Getty ImagesSen. Joe Manchin celebrates at his election day victory party at the Embassy Suites on Nov. 6, 2018, in Charleston, West Virginia. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

By Joe Simonson
at 7:34pm
Despite siding with President Donald Trump on a number of key issues, Democrats cheered when networks announced that Sen. Joe Manchin would win another term representing West Virginia in the U.S. Senate.

According to The Daily Beast’s Gideon Resnick, a joyous uproar could be heard at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee after Manchin was declared the predicted winner in his race against Republican challenger Patrick Morrisey.

“People cheer here at DCCC headquarters as Manchin is predicted to have won,” Resnick tweeted Tuesday night.

The reaction from Democrats was surprising given Manchin’s coziness with the president. In October, Manchin announced that he would vote for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Manchin was the only Democrat who broke ranks during that heated confirmation battle. Both he and Republican moderate Susan Collins of Maine were the deciding votes in getting Kavanaugh on the court.

Following his vote, Manchin was swarmed by leftist activists chastising his decision.

