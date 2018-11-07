Democrat Joe Manchin Wins Re-election in Trump Country After Voting To Confirm Kavanaugh

Despite siding with President Donald Trump on a number of key issues, Democrats cheered when networks announced that Sen. Joe Manchin would win another term representing West Virginia in the U.S. Senate.

According to The Daily Beast’s Gideon Resnick, a joyous uproar could be heard at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee after Manchin was declared the predicted winner in his race against Republican challenger Patrick Morrisey.

“People cheer here at DCCC headquarters as Manchin is predicted to have won,” Resnick tweeted Tuesday night.

People cheer here at DCCC headquarters as Manchin is predicted to have won — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) November 7, 2018

TRENDING: Lee Greenwood Brings House Down at Trump Rally in Tennessee: ‘God Bless the USA!’

The reaction from Democrats was surprising given Manchin’s coziness with the president. In October, Manchin announced that he would vote for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Are you surprised by these results? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Manchin was the only Democrat who broke ranks during that heated confirmation battle. Both he and Republican moderate Susan Collins of Maine were the deciding votes in getting Kavanaugh on the court.

Following his vote, Manchin was swarmed by leftist activists chastising his decision.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.