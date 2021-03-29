As Democrats Claim Voter ID Is Racist, New Poll Shows Nearly 70% of Blacks Support It

Democrats are crying racism after Georgia Republicans added a voter ID requirement to make the state’s elections more secure. The only problem is that the vast majority of those polled — including black and minority voters — support that new measure.

Earlier this month, the Georgia state Senate passed S.B. 202 that included commonsense measures like tightening procedures for polling locations and requiring voters to present identification to request and cast absentee ballots.

Democratic critics have charged that the bill is voter suppression fueled by white supremacy, using the default accusation that has become their Pavlovian response to all Republican-initiated legislation.

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon committed so fully to that narrative that she attempted to stop Republican Gov. Brian Kemp from signing the bill into law and was arrested for trying to disrupt the proceedings.

In a lengthy Twitter thread Cannon posted after she was released from custody, the Democratic lawmaker explicitly linked the bill with white supremacy and even roped in a completely unrelated but similarly mischaracterized crime.

“The closed-door signing of #SB202 and the senseless murder of #AAPI Georgians are both products of a white supremacist system. Different tactics, same goal: fear and control,” she wrote, comparing the bill to a mass shooting in Atlanta which leftists claimed was racially motivated despite the suspect’s own admission to the contrary.

And make no mistake, when I say hate, I mean white supremacy. The closed-door signing of #SB202 and the senseless murder of #AAPI Georgians are both products of a white supremacist system. Different tactics, same goal: fear and control. — Representative Park Cannon (@Cannonfor58) March 26, 2021

President Joe Biden also weighed in, calling such measures “sick” and the “most pernicious thing” during his first solo news conference Thursday.

“This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle. I mean, this is gigantic what they’re trying to do, and it cannot be sustained,” he told reporters in a rambling answer about new election-security laws state legislatures are pushing.

Major media outlets like NBC News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Philadelphia Inquirer and others have claimed the new measures are racially-motivated voter suppression tactics as well.

Two voting rights groups filed a lawsuit to block the legislation practically before the ink on the governor’s signature was dry, The Guardian reported.

And yet the actual voters whom all of these pundits, politicians and media outlets claimed would be so oppressed by the bill overwhelmingly support voter ID measures.

“Majorities of whites (74%), blacks (69%) and other minorities (82%) say voters should be required to show photo identification before being allowed to vote,” Rassmussen Reports found among 1,000 likely voters polled throughout the U.S.

Even along party lines, 60 percent of Democrats, 89 percent of Republicans, and 77 percent of unaffiliated voters responded in the affirmative.

“Should voters be required to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote?” 1000 National Likely Voters – Yes

White – 74%

Black – 69%

Oth Non-White – 82%

All Voters – 75% 75% Support Voter ID Laws https://t.co/NnqM90fgGi — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 28, 2021

The most shocking revelation is not that actual voters disagree with the paternalistic naysayers who claim to know better, but that their claims of voter suppression and racism go so largely unchallenged.

Underpinning that argument is the assumption that non-white citizens are incapable of complying with simple voter ID requirements — and it’s a claim that only the vilest white supremacist could make with a straight face

Making sure that the person casting the ballot is doing so lawfully protects the integrity of the election and has nothing to do with skin color.

In fact, people of every pigment present ID every day to get on domestic flights, see doctors, buy beer, take out loans, get into nightclubs, board domestic flights and so many other mundane tasks that the vast majority of Americans do without trouble or complaint.

Democrats surely know this, but race hustlers and other unscrupulous leftists exploit racial tensions to manipulate people into fighting against their own best interests — or at least they’ve attempted to do so.

It appears from the survey results that most people aren’t buying what they’re selling when it comes to this narrative, but that doesn’t seem to stop Democrats from hammering the same note over and over.

In the end, this isn’t about racism or white supremacy — it seldom is when the left says so — but rather about a Democratic party worried that elections won’t be so easily manipulated in the future.

