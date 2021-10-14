Democrats Didn't Steal the 2020 Election, But Zuckerberg Paid to Win It for Them

There is little, if any, substantial evidence proving the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

That doesn’t mean it wasn’t bought, however.

Recent reporting indicates that Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg — rather than funding Democratic campaigns directly — helped finance a systemic restructuring of election policies, practices and personnel, all to the benefit of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

“The left used Zuckerberg’s gifts to exploit the pandemic to change long-established voting rules, with the clear goal of creating a structural bias to give Democrats a leg up,” the New York Post’s editorial board said Wednesday of information presented to the Post by author Mollie Hemingway and researcher William Doyle.

“The money wasn’t spent evenly across the country but focused on counties where Democrats thought they would be more competitive,” it said.

Hemingway, a senior editor at The Federalist, is the author of the new book “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections,” while Doyle is principal researcher at Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute in Texas.

According to a Federalist report Tuesday by Doyle, Zuckerberg poured a whopping $419.5 million into two groups, the Center for Technology and Civic Life and the Center for Election Innovation and Research, which then passed the money on to various local government election offices.

Although the two groups are listed as nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organizations, The Federalist found their distribution of Zuckerberg’s funds to lean overwhelmingly toward favoring Democrats.

Ahead of the 2020 election, Zuckerberg poured $419.5m into two supposedly “non-partisan” 501(c)(3)s. The funds financed a restructuring of election practices, policies and personnel. Here’s how one of the organization spent the money. Tell me if this looks “non-partisan” to you pic.twitter.com/0epe7RB81F — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) October 14, 2021

“Of the 26 grants CTCL provided to cities and counties in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia that were $1 million or larger, 25 went to areas Biden won in 2020,” Doyle wrote.

“The only county on this list won by Donald Trump (Brown County, Wisconsin) received about $1.1 million—less than 1.3 percent of the $85.5 million that CTCL provided to these top 26 recipients,” the report said.

The money redirected by those organizations helped fund “vote navigators” in Wisconsin to “assist voters, potentially at their front doors, to answer questions, assist in ballot curing … and witness absentee ballot signatures.”

Also, the Stacey Abrams-affiliated Happy Faces staffing organization — which was responsible for counting votes in the highly chaotic and controversial Fulton County, Georgia, election — received some portion of the funds.

Additionally, CTCL promoted universal mail-in voting, a process thought to heavily favor Democrats that leaves elections incredibly vulnerable to numerous kinds of fraud. The organization promoted unmonitored private dropboxes, various new forms of mail-in balloting, post-Election Day balloting and, according to Doyle, “created opportunities for illegal ballot harvesting.”

CTCL’s funds in particular greatly funded the infiltration of Democratic Party activists into election offices, an effort that was “coordinated through a complex web of left-leaning non-profit organizations, social media platforms, and social media election influencers,” according to the report.

And that’s only a few of the ways the $419.5 million was used.

It is important to reiterate that this is not your typical campaign finance lobbying: Because the funds were directed through two private organizations, they were not subject to the rules required of more traditional forms of campaign funding, despite the funds’ incredibly direct influence on election processes and therefore the American people’s lives.

According to The Federalist, “they are not required to hold public hearings, cannot be monitored via open-records requests and other mechanisms of administrative and financial transparency, are not subject to the normal checks and balances of the governmental process, and are not accountable to voters if the public disapproves of their actions.”

Zuckerberg’s influence doesn’t stop there.

Setting aside how his funds directed how American elections operate, his company — Facebook — played a major part in the election by cracking down on conservative content and banning stories that could have hurt Biden from being shared on its platform.

While Biden scored a solid overall victory in the election, various counties and states across the nation were won by only a slim margin.

If the left hadn’t changed the rules of the game just before the election, a very different man might be sitting in the Oval Office right now.

