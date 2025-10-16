Share
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffires, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Democrats in Disarray: Hakeem Jeffries' Leadership Spot in Jeopardy as Most Candidates Refuse to Voice Support

 By Samuel Short  October 16, 2025 at 8:04am
New York Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ leadership role in his party is looking tenuous as potential congressional Democrats are not supportive of his position.

Jeffries took on the minority leader role in 2022, but a new report from Axios says most of the candidates running as Democrats in the House of Representatives either declined to commit their support to him or declined to answer whether they did.

Axios said they reached out to every Democrat that had a possible chance at victory during the 2026 midterm elections, with 113 candidates responding.

About 20 said they would not support Jeffries as minority leader or for the speakership; five of those said they would vote against him.

Another 57 did not commit to him for a host of reasons — it was too soon, differences in values, strategic differences, and leadership or messaging issues for the party.

Just 24 said they would definitely give him support.

Could this be a shift for Democrats? Is the next wave of lawmakers tired of the one-dimensional anti-President Donald Trump rhetoric from Jeffries?

Think again.

From the quotes Axios gave, these candidates want a stronger anti-Trump message.

Will House Democrats choose a new leader next term?

According to New Hampshire state lawmaker and Democratic congressional candidate Heath Howard, “I think we need to have a new type of leadership that’s… going to fight back significantly harder against the Trump administration.”

Another candidate, Saikat Chakrabarti, expressed hesitance over Jeffries not voicing support for New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

“What is it that Hakeem said about endorsing Zohran? ‘I’ll have conversations with him and see where it goes,’” he said dismissively.

An anonymous lawmaker in the House added how feelings were among the currently elected, saying, “There is a frustration from our voters at leadership in both houses.”

So is Jeffries done? Axios says it’s unlikely.

Related:
Hopeless Hypocrites: Same Dems Calling Jeffries Sombrero Meme Racist Fought to Put Blackface Kimmel Back on TV

Illinois Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider clarified, “New Dems have talked to over 150 candidates. Every one of them is focused on one thing — winning the majority and making Hakeem Jeffries Speaker.”

In summary, potential congressional Democrats do not seem to have a problem with the fundamentals of their party — continuing their blindly anti-Trump rhetoric that sees them support socialism, crime, and condemn every breath the president takes — they just have a problem with Jeffries and don’t seem enthused by him.

Jeffries is anti-Trump. Just peruse through his account on social media platform X. Every post complains about Republicans or Trump.

On and on he goes.

These people seem to want even more from him, whatever that looks like. Especially concerning is any hesitance based on Jeffries’ lack of outward support for Mamdani.

These aspiring lawmakers are not the best and brightest, and they will merely usher in a new wave of party politics.

They seem to be radical, full of vitriol, and ready to take the current platform a step further.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Democrats in Disarray: Hakeem Jeffries' Leadership Spot in Jeopardy as Most Candidates Refuse to Voice Support
