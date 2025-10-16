Democrats in Disarray: Hakeem Jeffries' Leadership Spot in Jeopardy as Most Candidates Refuse to Voice Support

New York Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ leadership role in his party is looking tenuous as potential congressional Democrats are not supportive of his position.

Jeffries took on the minority leader role in 2022, but a new report from Axios says most of the candidates running as Democrats in the House of Representatives either declined to commit their support to him or declined to answer whether they did.

Axios said they reached out to every Democrat that had a possible chance at victory during the 2026 midterm elections, with 113 candidates responding.

About 20 said they would not support Jeffries as minority leader or for the speakership; five of those said they would vote against him.

Another 57 did not commit to him for a host of reasons — it was too soon, differences in values, strategic differences, and leadership or messaging issues for the party.

Just 24 said they would definitely give him support.

Could this be a shift for Democrats? Is the next wave of lawmakers tired of the one-dimensional anti-President Donald Trump rhetoric from Jeffries?

Think again.

From the quotes Axios gave, these candidates want a stronger anti-Trump message.

Will House Democrats choose a new leader next term? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (1078 Votes) No: 9% (104 Votes)

According to New Hampshire state lawmaker and Democratic congressional candidate Heath Howard, “I think we need to have a new type of leadership that’s… going to fight back significantly harder against the Trump administration.”

Another candidate, Saikat Chakrabarti, expressed hesitance over Jeffries not voicing support for New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

“What is it that Hakeem said about endorsing Zohran? ‘I’ll have conversations with him and see where it goes,’” he said dismissively.

An anonymous lawmaker in the House added how feelings were among the currently elected, saying, “There is a frustration from our voters at leadership in both houses.”

So is Jeffries done? Axios says it’s unlikely.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider clarified, “New Dems have talked to over 150 candidates. Every one of them is focused on one thing — winning the majority and making Hakeem Jeffries Speaker.”

In summary, potential congressional Democrats do not seem to have a problem with the fundamentals of their party — continuing their blindly anti-Trump rhetoric that sees them support socialism, crime, and condemn every breath the president takes — they just have a problem with Jeffries and don’t seem enthused by him.

Jeffries is anti-Trump. Just peruse through his account on social media platform X. Every post complains about Republicans or Trump.

Day 11 of the Republican Shutdown. Donald Trump is back on the golf course. House Republicans have cancelled votes for a third straight week. And Democrats are continuing the fight to protect your healthcare. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 11, 2025

Airports are experiencing massive staffing shortages because of the Trump shutdown. House Republicans remain on vacation. Get back to work so we can reopen the government! #RepublicanHealthCareCrisis — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 8, 2025

Donald Trump expected us to back down. Democrats continue to stand up to protect healthcare for everyday Americans. #RepublicanShutdown — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 4, 2025

On and on he goes.

These people seem to want even more from him, whatever that looks like. Especially concerning is any hesitance based on Jeffries’ lack of outward support for Mamdani.

These aspiring lawmakers are not the best and brightest, and they will merely usher in a new wave of party politics.

They seem to be radical, full of vitriol, and ready to take the current platform a step further.

